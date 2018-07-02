Wolf calls Ivanka Trump ‘the prettiest tumor in a swiftly moving cancer.'

It seems that Michelle Wolf was just getting started at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when she went after Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Now she’s agreeing on her show Netflix’s The Break that Maxine Waters has a point and people need to go after members of the Trump administration head-on. But she says it’s not enough to insult them, you have to get very personal.

The Daily Beast says that, for example, you can’t just call Ivanka Trump a generic bad name, you have to sell it.

“You can’t just casually harass these people, you have to insult them specifically. You’re a c**t’ doesn’t hurt them. It’s on their vision board.”

Instead, Wolf says you have to aim below the belt and get vulgar if necessary.

“If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her Tiffany. This will devastate her. Then, talk to her in terms she will understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women, but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits.'”

Wolf continues saying that Ivanka portrays herself as an advocate for women but it’s a ruse.

Next, the Netflix host likened Donald Trump’s oldest daughter to a venereal disease.

“Is your nickname herpes? Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get f***ed.”

Lastly, Michelle Wolf made a link between Trump and birth control, saying that Ivanka is like a much-hyped birth control pill.

“Ivanka, you’re like that birth control pill Yaz. At first, it seemed like it’d be really cool and helpful, but you need to be immediately recalled.”

And Michelle Wolf isn’t the only feminist to call out Ivanka Trump for being less than helpful to women. Cecile Richards, the head of Planned Parenthood, says that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner offered her what seemed like a bribe if the women’s health organization would stop offering abortions.

Trump and Kushner said that if Planned Parenthood stopped offering pregnancy terminations then they could secure funding for them.

“Honestly, it felt almost like a bribe. I know there are people who will disagree with me, and maybe I shouldn’t have just shut down the conversation, but I did what I thought was best.”

Richards explains that the two were attempting to score political points rather than help women, and so she became suspicious and brought her husband along as a witness so that she wasn’t the only person that observed the questionable behavior.