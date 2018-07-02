WWE Superstar Natalya Talks ‘MITB’ Match, ‘There’s Nothing We Can’t Do If We Are Given The Opportunity’

During the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match on June 17, eight women competed for the coveted briefcase. This was the second-ever Money in the Bank ladder match featuring female superstars, and the women put on one of the best matches of the night, and some say, one of the best MITB contests in the pay-per-view’s recent history.

On that memorable night, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Lana, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Natalya Neidhart all squared off. In the end, Bliss won the briefcase, and she cashed it in later on that night to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. While Alexa was the winner in the ladder match, each WWE superstar shined.

In her regular column, Neidhart, for the Calgary Sun, Natalya used her platform to explain her experience in the recent WWE ladder match. She said that she has competed in a total of three ladder matches, and she doesn’t take that for granted. The WWE superstar recalled that she was very nervous before her first ladder match. She remarked that it is awkward to maneuver a ladder in a wrestling ring, and that there is an incredible art to “excellently executing” a match of that kind.

WWE

The former two-time WWE champion said that at this year’s Money in the Bank, the other female participants who had never been in that type of match were feeling the same pressure she had felt the year before, and that they all wanted the contest to be a success. She remarked that she gave the newcomers of the ladder match the same advice former WWE superstar Fit Finlay gave her: watch and research past ladder matches. Natalya said she revisited the WrestleMania 2000 match between Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz. Neidhart said that the match was innovative, that it helped show off each superstar’s creativity and athletic ability, and everything that they did at WrestleMania revolved around a ladder and telling a captivating story.

WWE

Natalya wrote that the women’s MITB contest exceeded everyone’s expectations, and that it even topped the prior year’s contest. After sharing some proud words regarding the other WWE superstars involved in the ladder match, Natalya closed her Calgary Sun article with some inspiring words.