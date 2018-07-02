Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Show Off Major PDA While On Vacation In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima seemingly can’t get enough of each other while on a romantic vacation in Italy. The couple, who have been having a blast overseas for more than a week now, were spotted showing some major PDA in Portofino, Italy on Sunday.

According to a July 1 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, were seen laughing and kissing at their hotel in Italy just after their early morning workout in the garden of the establishment.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went makeup-free for the workout. She donned black sneakers, Adidas bike shorts, and a matching sports bra. Meanwhile, Younes sported a long-sleeved Nike shirt, which he peeled off after breaking a sweat during the run.

Before heading to Portofino, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima started off their trip in Rome, where they were spotted wining and dining together as well as taking in tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain. From there they headed to Capri, where they were photographed spending a ton of time on a yacht, where they sunned themselves, had picnics and were seen kissing while swimming in the crystal clear water.

blue Italian sky above A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

In Capri, Kourtney and Younes were eventually joined by Kardashian’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, as well as Kourt’s friend, Simon Huck. The couple’s Italian vacation marks the fifth vacation they’ve been on in the past six months.

Earlier this year, Kardashian and Bendjima took off to Northern California and then headed to Turks & Caicos. Later, the couple spent the weekend at Coachella and then headed to Lake Powell in Arizona for Younes’ 25th birthday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her toned bikini body over the course of her Italian vacation, and sources claim that Kourtney has her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, to thank for her hot bikini bod.

“In a weird way, she has Scott to thank for her incredible bikini body because he’s the reason she started working out so much. She was in a really dark place and trying to deal with all the emotions from their toxic relationship and the only thing that really helped her cope was exercise. It was her savior and the sweet side effect is she got this amazing revenge body,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are having a great time on their vacation, and their PDA reveals that their relationship is stronger than ever.