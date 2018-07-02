Tristan Thompson Reportedly Still Trying To Earn Khloe Kardashian’s Trust Back After Cheating Scandal

Thompson is working to make it right with Khloe.

Tristan Thompson is reportedly still trying to earn back Khloe Kardashian’s trust following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

According to a July 1 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson has been working hard to try to prove to Khloe Kardashian that he is worthy of her trust, even though only a few months ago, he completely shattered her when he was busted cheating with multiple different women.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was caught cheating back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl, True.

Sources are now telling the outlet that Tristan Thompson is using his actions to reveal to Khloe Kardashian just how important that she and baby True are in his life. The NBA star allegedly swore to his girlfriend that he would never cheat on her again, and he’s ready to grow up and be the man and father that Khloe wants him to be. This means walking the straight and narrow and keeping himself out of the headlines, as well as the drama when it come to the Kardashian’s famous family.

“Tristan knows that actions speak louder than words and that the only way he can rebuild Khloe’s trust is with time. Tristan still swears blindly that he never cheated on Khloe, but he accepts that he acted rashly and put himself in a stupid situation that could be misinterpreted, and that someone of his standing can’t act like that, because he just has way too much to lose,” one source revealed.

“Coming that close to losing Khloe was a real wake up call to Tristan, and he’s sworn he’s never going to be that stupid again. Tristan’s a hot, rich, and successful young guy, and when he’s out there’s always a bunch of beautiful girls flocking around him, but you never know if one of them is out to set him up,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly in a really great place at the moment. They’ve been working through their issues and are now spending a ton of time together in L.A. over the summer. They’ve been spotted working out together, having dinner with friends, and hitting up the Peppermint Club. They even recently celebrated Khloe’s 34th birthday together with a low-key party, including her closest friends and family members.