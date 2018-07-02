Michael Cohen Says His Silence Is ‘Broken,’ Teases New Interview With ABC

'He knows a lot of things about the president and he's not averse to talking in the right situation, if they want information on Trump, he's willing to give it,' a friend of Cohen's recently said.

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, announced today that his silence was “broken,” teasing a new interview with ABC‘s George Stephanopoulos, The Hill reports.

“He knows a lot of things about the president and he’s not averse to talking in the right situation, if they want information on Trump, he’s willing to give it,” a friend of Cohen’s recently said, according to The Hill, prompting talks about how much the president’s former lawyer is actually willing to share with the public, in regards to Russian election meddling in particular.

In May this year, Cohen experienced perhaps the worst week of his life, Axios noted. Amid intense scrutiny over hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Columbus Nova, a private equity firm backed by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, acknowledged that it had paid Cohen $500,000.

As it later turned out, Cohen collaborated with AT&T, acting as a consultant on AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that the POTUS was unaware of Cohen’s dealings.

More recently, as the Inquisitr reported, comedian Tom Arnold alleged that he was cooperating with Cohen, working with the president’s lawyer to “take Trump down,” which, yet again, prompted more rumors about Cohen’s potential flipping, and turning against his former client.

While Rudy Giuliani may claim that Donald Trump was never aware of Cohen’s work, a Washington Post report released this month revealed how Cohen, on behalf of then-candidate Donald Trump, worked together with the National Enquirer, influencing the tabloid’s editorial decisions.

At the moment, it remains unclear what exactly will Michael Cohen and George Stephanopoulos discuss in the upcoming ABC interview, but it is safe to infer that Cohen’s professional, and personal, collaboration with Donald Trump will be the focus of public attention.

On June 15, Vanity Fair reported that Cohen has further distanced himself from the president. According to sources familiar with the matter, and Cohen’s close friends, the pressure seems to have nudged the lawyer in a new direction. He has, reportedly, been harassed in public, by paparazzi and citizens alike. Considering official Washington has decided to push him away, instead of protecting him, Cohen’s friends said, Trump’s former fixer seems to be switching alliances.

“He’s frustrated. Washington is actively pushing him away as opposed to protecting him or welcoming him back in, when, at the same time, he has all these people telling him that he could change the course of the midterms, or 2020,” a friend of Cohen’s concluded for Vanity Fair.