The FDA Approves First Drug Designed To Reduce Excessive Sweating

The drug works by blocking the activation of sweat glands, and its effectiveness may help patients lead a better social life.

In a first, the FDA approved a drug that is designed specifically to reduce excessive sweating, the Associated Press reports. Most people are unaware this common disorder exists, and for those that do have it, excessive sweating is clinically known as hyperhidrosis. The condition can be localized to a particular area on a person’s anatomy or it can be diffuse, meaning that it involves most of the skin.

Many of us sweat when we are hot, stressed or when we exert ourselves. The excessive sweating that is experienced by people that have hyperhidrosis far exceeds normal sweating episodes.

Axillary hyperhidrosis is another form of the condition, and it involves excess sweating localized to the underarms. Still another is Palmoplantar hyperhidrosis, which is localized to the palms and soles of the feet. These two types of hyperhidrosis cause at least one episode weekly, and they happen during waking hours. The episodes of sweating in these cases often occur on both sides of the body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people that have hyperhidrosis may sweat so much that it soaks through their clothes, and sweat may even drip off their hands. The excess sweating can disrupt normal daily activities, and can even cause embarrassment and social anxiety. Hyperhidrosis can even affect educational goals and the pursuit of work.

Other complications of excess sweating include skin infections, because people who sweat profusely are often more prone to this type of infection.

The drug approved by the FDA for treating excessive sweating is named Qbrexza. When it is made available to patients, it will most likely help them lead a better social life. The drug works by blocking the activation of sweat glands, and it is contained within a cloth that is wiped over the skin daily.

.@US_FDA approves first drug developed to reduce excessive underarm #sweating, a common, anxiety-inducing condition. Qbrexza will go on sale in October. Maker @DermiraInc isn't disclosing its drug's #Price. https://t.co/HkWqEPGRVm pic.twitter.com/X4eFKFyql7 — Linda A. Johnson (@LindaJ_onPharma) June 29, 2018

It is estimated that 15.3 million people in the U.S. have hyperhidrosis, but only 1 in 4 of those people seek treatment. Current treatments for excessive sweating include prescription-strength antiperspirants, oral medications, botox injections, microwave destruction and as a last resort, surgery that interrupts select nerve pathways.

Qbrexa does have known side effects, including constipation, blurred vision, dry mouth, burning and itchy skin, throat and head pain, and dry eyes, mouth and skin.

The manufacturer of Qbrexa, Dermira Inc, has refused to disclose the price of the drug, as drug manufacturers sometimes do. Qbrexa is expected to go on sale in October.

In one study conducted by Dermira it was reported that 53 percent of people said that Qbrexza reduced their sweat production by about half, vs. 28 percent of people in the comparison group that used a nonmedicated cloth.