Angry Customer Bites Off Part Of Chinese Restaurant Owner’s Ear

A woman from Mt. Clemens, Michigan, was charged with assault and intent to maim, which is a 10-year felony, after she allegedly bit part of a man’s ear off at a Chinese restaurant.

According to authorities, on Thursday, June 28, at around 9:40 p.m., 24-year-old Jade Anderson went to the China 1 Restaurant in Mt. Clemens to complain about an order she had received, reported the Detroit News.

The restaurant’s owners, a husband and wife, were having trouble understanding her complaint due to language issues and asked their 8-year-old son to translate.

Then Anderson allegedly punched the son, threw her food onto the floor, and began attacking the woman. When the man tried to protect his wife, the irate customer allegedly started assaulting him. As he attempted to push her out of his store, she bit part of the top of his ear off.

The owners’ smart son dialed 911, and Detroit’s Fox 2 News played his frantic call for its viewers.

“There is a violent woman over here hitting my mom, she also hit me,” he told the 911 dispatcher.

When the dispatcher asked who the woman was, he responded, “I don’t know, I’m scared.”

Fortunately, the owners’ 4-year-old daughter, who witnessed everything, was not hurt.

It is not known what Anderson ordered or what she felt was wrong with her food, stated Sgt. Renee Yax, according to the Detroit Free Press.

She was arrested that night by deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

As officials were taking her to jail, she told them that she had left her own small child home all alone in order to go to the restaurant. The child, who was not harmed, was turned over to a responsible adult.

Anderson was arraigned the following day, and her bond was set at $20,000. She is due back in court on July 11.

Meanwhile, the female restaurant owner, who had a large bump on her head, was treated at the scene, and the male was taken to the hospital where doctors were able to reattach his ear.

“We are not opening today because of some reasons,” read a sign on China 1’s front window Friday afternoon.

“I’m beside myself, these are wonderful people,” devoted customer Wesley Anderson told Fox 2 News. “I come in here most every day, they are very generous, they give me cookies, I play with their children. They are both very kind people. This woman needs to get a life.”