Barbra Streisand Tweets Sweetest 20th Wedding Anniversary Message To Husband James Brolin

The woman who is arguably the greatest voice of our time, Barbra Streisand, may have turned 76 this past April, but she continues to keep up with the trends of the day, including updating her Twitter and Instagram accounts (or having them updated by her staff). The post that appeared today had a very special meaning for the actress/singer/director, as she wished her actor husband James Brolin a happy anniversary. The two married on July 1, 1998. Sharing a “hello gorgeous” picture of the two of them, she wrote, “Has it really been 22 years since our blind date? Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X” The honey-sweet sentiment wasn’t returned on her husband’s Instagram account. Could it be that like many men out there, the Life In Pieces actor completely forgot it was their anniversary? More likely he was just busy doing something for her offline.

Back in 2014, Streisand guested on The Meredith Vieira Show, where she discussed how it was that fateful night that they met, reports the Daily Mail. “Now I love this story because I relate to this. You met at a dinner party,” Viera said. “You apparently said something about his hair, you didn’t like his hair and he knew in that moment that you were the one, he fell in love with you in that moment.”

The Oscar-winning actress explained it was because he appreciated that she was direct and told the truth. “Most people don’t tell the truth, they are afraid of the truth, but I like the truth,” she said. “You don’t have to think about what you said before, it’s just the truth.” While Brolin knew right away that she was the woman for him, it took Streisand a few months to see it for herself, and it happened organically. She did share a funny story about how she loves sushi and he brought over all the things needed to make it. She loved it — and he’s never made it again since.

One of Streisand’s films is getting a makeover by Bradley Cooper, with Lady Gaga in her Star Is Born role. As previously reported by Inquisitr a couple of weeks ago, Streisand gave her approval for the new version. “What I saw of it was very good,” Streisand said in an Associated Press interview posted by Page Six. “They added some new things which I liked, too. … I’m sure it’ll work.” Meanwhile, her version of the film, which came out in 1976 with Kris Kristofferson in the Cooper role, was recently re-edited by the star herself and released on Netflix.