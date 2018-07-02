‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Ranks Higher Than Over Half Of MCU

The Rotten Tomatoes score for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp are in, and the Paul Rudd sequel is squashing the ratings set by many of its predecessors. The new film is currently holding strong at 89 percent with 70 fresh ratings and only nine rotten ratings. That makes it the eighth highest rated Marvel flick, tied with Doctor Strange and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The original Ant-Man did well for itself when it came to ratings, earning a respectable 82 percent but critic reviews are suggesting the sequel far surpasses the original. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Twitter reactions for the film were stellar with a negative review undetectable on the social media platform. Critics were complimenting its humor and performance by Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, while also promising answers regarding Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s how Ant-Man and the Wasp stacks up next to all MCU films:

Iron Man — 94 percent

The Incredible Hulk — 67 percent

Iron Man 2 — 73 percent

Thor — 77 percent

Captain America: The First Avenger — 79 percent

Marvel’s The Avengers — 92 percent

Iron Man 3 — 80 percent

Thor: The Dark World — 66 percent

Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 89 percent

Guardians of the Galaxy — 91 percent

Avengers: Age of Ultron — 75 percent

Ant-Man — 82 percent

Captain America: Civil War — 91 percent

Doctor Strange — 89 percent

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — 83 percent

Spider-Man: Homecoming — 92 percent

Thor: Ragnarok — 92 percent

Black Panther — 97 percent

Avengers: Infinity War — 83 percent

For now, some of the negative commentary on Rotten Tomatoes regarding Peyton Reed’s new movie slam the film for being too funny, and not letting the drama of the film shine.

“As much as the jokes are funny and mostly work, it starts to get in the way of the drama, or at least the emotional heft, that they’re trying to go for with what is ultimately this rescue story,” Matt Atchity of What the Flick?! commented.

The film has a rating of 70 on review site Metacritic, just beating out the original Ant-Man which holds a score of 64. Surprisingly, Ant-Man and the Wasp rates even higher on the Metacritic MCU scale than Rotten Tomatoes, topping Iron Man and Marvel’s The Avengers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters everywhere on July 6. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, T.I., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne.