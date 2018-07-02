Ring Of Honor ‘Best In The World’ Results, Cody Vs. Dalton Castle Vs. Marty Scurll For ROH Title

Four titles were on the line in the eight-match card, including The Briscoes defending against The Young Bucks.

Ring of Honor Best in the World aired live on pay-per-view Friday night from the UMBC Event Center in Catonsville, Maryland. This marked the ninth annual Best in the World event for Ring of Honor, and it’s one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year. Wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom were also featured on the eight-match card, and as Mandatory documented, four championships were on the line Friday night.

The Kingdom vs. Los Ingobernables de Japón

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) defended the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship against Los Ingobernables de Japón (Bushi, Evil, and Sanada). As expected, this was a fast-paced match from beginning to end. Though the happenings leading up to the end were thrilling, the finish was odd to some fans. Bushi was attempting a backslide on the referee, and Taven and O’Ryan delivered a powerbomb on Bushi to secure the victory and retain.

Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

This was a quick match that was just under the six-minute mark. For the finish, Bully was disqualified for delivering a low blow on Gordon. After the match, Colt Cabana, who was on commentary, ran to the ring to help out his friend, and Bully Ray ran away, back to the locker room.

Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood faced Kelly Klein and Oedo Tai (Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura) in tag team action. This 10-minute bout kept the crowd on fire, and the audience was on the edge of their seats with every near fall. For the finish, Iwatani nailed Kimura with a dragon suplex for the three-count.

Austin Aries vs. Kenny King

The live audience was ready for this one, and chants of “Austin Aries” echoed throughout the arena before the match started. After getting some shine, Kenny King delivered the heat through most of the 15-minute contest. After Austin delivered a brainbuster on the outside, humorously, the crowd chanted “you killed Kenny.” At the end of the match, Aries hit King with another brainbuster, this time in the ring, to get the win.

Jay Lethal vs. Kushida

At nearly 18 minutes long, this was the longest match of the night. This was also arguably the best bout of the event. The crowd was at its loudest for this one, and they even threw some post-match streamers into the ring to celebrate the performance of both wrestlers. For the finish, after a grueling back-and-forth contest, Jay hit the lethal injection for the three-count.

Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page

Martinez defended the Ring of Honor World Television Championship against Page in a Baltimore street fight match. As expected, this was a brutal contest that involved tables, chairs, and thumbtacks, among other unpleasant weaponry. For the finish, Martinez delivered a chokeslam that sent Page crashing through a table to secure the victory and retain the title.

The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks

Jay and Mark Briscoe defended the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against Nick and Matt Jackson. This was a nail-biting contest from beginning to end, and the near falls fooled the crowd on more than one occasion. The Briscoes ended up delivering a top rope cutter on Matt, who landed on Nick, to retain the championship.

Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll

Castle defended the Ring of Honor World Championship against Cody and Scurll in a three-way match. If Kushida and Lethal wasn’t the match of the night, then this one certainly was. On several occasions, it looked like Cody was going to be the new ROH champion, but Dalton hit a bang-a-rang on Marty for the three-count to retain.