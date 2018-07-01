Hailey Baldwin Looks Amazing In Latest Bikini Snapshot

Baldwin stuns in newest IG posts.

Justin Bieber is one lucky man.

Earlier today, Justin’s rumored girlfriend showed off her amazing body to fans on her highly-followed Instagram page. In the snapshot, a bikini-clad Baldwin poses on what appears to be a boat as a sea full of bright, blue water surrounds her. The stunning photo was taken from a side angle, perfectly showing off Baldwin’s incredibly fit body.

The model throws her hands up in the air as she looks into the camera lens with a pair of bright red, reflective glasses. She leaves little to the imagination in a teeny black bikini that showcases her toned tummy and ripped arms. The suit is primarily black, aside from a little bit of red, yellow, and green detailing along the sides. To complete her gorgeous and laid back look, Baldwin wears her hair in a top knot and rocks a pair of hoop earrings.

Baldwin’s photo has already gained a lot of buzz among her 12 million plus followers with over 627,000 likes in addition to 3,700 comments after seven hours of being posted. Some fans were quick to comment on Baldwin and how beautiful she always looks, while countless other fans commented on her relationship with Justin Bieber, though he didn’t even make an appearance in this particular photo.

mood for the rest of the summa A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 1, 2018 at 8:34am PDT

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL BABY. I LOVE U SO MUCH.”

“Hope u and Justin have a amazing vacation. Protect him at all costs PLEASE,” another fan wrote.

“You’re an angel,” one more gushed.

It is unclear where Baldwin is at in the photo that she posted, but many fans think that she is on yet another vacation with Justin Bieber. So far, the pair have already traveled to Miami and New York City together, where they infamously shared a kiss that went viral on the internet.

And as the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, now that things seem to be going well between Bieber and Baldwin, the model has actually gone through her Instagram account and deleted all of her photos with her alleged former boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, though the pair never admitted to be officially dating. But the pair did attend the Met Gala together, further sparking dating rumors.

Of course, Baldwin and Bieber were first linked together back in 2015 while Bieber was in between relationships with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez. But after things fizzled, Bieber and Baldwin went through a rough patch and didn’t even have much contact with each other, according to Hailey.

“We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

For now, things seem to be going very well for the couple.