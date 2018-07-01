Sofia Vergara’s ‘Summer Fun,’ Goes Horseback Riding In Sexy Crop Top And Tight Jeans

The ‘Modern Family’ star and her husband, Joe Manganiello, spent their Sunday horsing around.

Sexy Sofia Vergara spent a nice summer day horseback riding in a very chic outfit with her hot hubby, Joe Manganiello, close by.

The Modern Family star shared several photographs of her fun in the sun via her Instagram page on Sunday, July 1.

In her first Instagram snapshot of the day, the 45-year-old posted a mirror selfie taken inside her home. She is wearing a flouncy white crop top, skintight, distressed blue jeans with the cuffs rolled up, and metallic, light blue Converse high-top sneakers.

“Ready for Sunday fun […] my favorite,” Vergara wrote as the caption, which also featured a shout-out to Brazilian designer Martha Medeiros, who created the fabulous blue bag she’s toting in the photo.

“Cute outfit,” said one of her followers.

“Your bag is giving me palpitations, o my,” said another fan. “I want that bag… O WOW!!!”

In the Colombian beauty’s second Instagram post today, she is riding a stunning light brown horse.

She appears to be laughing in the shot, which she simply captioned “#summerfun” along with a horse emoji.

Vergara changed her footwear for the ride and is now sporting black riding boots. She also has on black sunglasses.

“Cowgirl? Nice photo,” said one commenter.

“That’s a lucky horse,” wrote another person.

Many of her 14.3 million followers simply said “beautiful” and “gorgeous” — about both Vergara and the horse — in both English and Spanish.

The last Instagram post from the mother of 26-year-old son Manolo has two snaps in it, and three heart eyes emojis as the caption.

The first picture features Vergara’s husband of two-and-a-half years, Manganiello, looking at two cats near the horse’s stable, and the second shot is a close-up of the pretty pony she rode.

The handsome Magic Mike star is casually wearing a basic white T-shirt, jeans, boots, and sunglasses.

“Are you in love with [the] horse, the cats, or Joe?” asked one funny fan.

“Good looking stud. Both of them,” wrote another Instagrammer.

“Two cats & two stallions,” wrote the person behind the official Magic Men Live Instagram page.

Last week, Manganiello, who appeared in the spring blockbuster Rampage, posted four shots on Instagram in which he appears to be training a lovely white horse.

“Joining up with Lily,” the 41-year-old captioned the series of photos in which he’s wearing a black tee from the heavy metal band Slayer, green shorts, and sneakers.

Will Vergara, or maybe even Manganiello, share any more posts from their Sunday spent horsing around?