New Trailers For Upcoming 2018 Horror Movies ‘The Witch in the Window’ & ‘The Summer of ’84’

With titles like A Quiet Place, Hereditary, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and with the upcoming Halloween reboot, it looks like 2018 is going to be another landmark year for horror movies. With all the mainstream titles being released in 2018, it’s easy for many high-quality horror movies to be overlooked. Below are trailers for two upcoming 2018 films, The Witch in the Window and Summer of ’84, and they look to be just as frightening as popular blockbuster titles.

The Witch in the Window

This movie is currently making the rounds in film festivals from all over the world, and as Bloody Disgusting reported, Shudder has acquired the rights for the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Australia, and New England. The horror flick will be released in Canada in July, but there is no official date on when it will debut on Shudder for the U.S.

Written and directed by Andy Mitton (Chilling Visions: 5 Senses of Fear, Yellowbrickroad), the horror films stars Alex Draper (Yellowbrickroad), Arija Bareikis (The Purge), and Carol Stanzione (Deliver Us from Evil).

Fright Nerd provides the plot for what looks to be one of the creepiest horror movies of 2018.

“The film focuses on separated father Simon and his estranged twelve-year-old son, Finn, who head to Vermont to repair an old farmhouse and encounter the malicious spirit of a previous owner, an infamously cruel woman named Lydia. With every repair Simon makes, he’s also making her spirit stronger.”

Summer of ’84

Directed by Anouk Whissell, Francois Simard, Yoann-Karl Whissell, Summer of ’84 stars Graham Verchere (Jim Heson’s Turkey Hollow), Judah Lewis (The Babysitter), Caleb Emery (2015’s Goosebumps), Cory Gruter-Andrew (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Tiera Skovbye (The Miracle Season), and Rich Sommer (Hello, My Name Is Doris). The film is set to be released on August 10, 2018.

Summer of ’84 was a hit in recent film festivals and, thus far, it has a “fresh” score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site provides the premise for the upcoming horror flick.

“Summer, 1984: The perfect time to be 15 years old and free. But when neighborhood conspiracy theorist Davey Armstrong begins to suspect his police officer neighbor might be the serial killer all over the local news, he and his three best friends begin an investigation that soon turns dangerous.”

Modern horror movies and shows that are a throwback to the ’80s—titles like The Final Girls, The House of the Devil, and Netflix’s Stranger Things—tend to be huge hits among genre fans, and by the looks of the trailer and the recent reviews, Summer of ’84 is a welcomed entry. It has a vibe of Disturbia meets Stranger Things, and that should be a welcomed essence for horror fans.

Warning: The video below contains some strong language and brief violence.

With upcoming titles like Halloween, Summer of ’84, and The Witch in the Window, 2018 looks to be another great year for horror movies.