‘Avengers 4’ Title Apparently Leaked, But Not Everyone Is Buying It

This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

After Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters back in April, the biggest question on everyone’s mind was the title of next installment. That and, how in the world are all these dusty superheroes going to be resurrected?

Fans immediately began speculating what the fourth Avengers flick would be titled and looked for clues throughout Infinity War to find their answer. The film’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been extremely tight-lipped about the Avengers 4 title, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has promised no one will find out until the end of the year.

Yesterday, however, it appeared the title of Avengers 4 was leaked when cinematographer Trent Opaloch updated his Curriculum Vitae (CV) to include the upcoming film. Omega Underground was first to notice and screen-grabbed the evidence. According to Opaloch’s resume, the next film will be titled Avengers: End Game. End Game was one of the rumored titles for the next film, as it was one of the most memorable lines uttered in the movie by Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). “End game” were the last words spoken by the sorcerer, after telling Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) giving up the Time Stone was the only way the Avengers could come out on top. Dr. Strange explained they were now in the end game as he was whisked away.

The apparent title leak has some people eating it up, while others think its just a red herring. We Got This Covered is doubting the revelation and points out a comment from Joe Russo regarding the title. The director claimed the title of Avengers 4 would not be derived from any dialogue from Infinity War, and with “end game” being one of the film’s most memorable lines, that would put a nail in the rumor’s coffin.

What Culture also noted some leaks in the End Game rumor, by citing a separate comment from Joe Russo about the sequel’s title. After mulling over internet rumors and fan theories, the director said the closest guess he saw to the Avengers 4 title was Avengers: Forever. It doesn’t take a genius to notice End Game and Forever aren’t related whatsoever.

For now the Avengers: End Game title is still an uncertainty, and with over 10 months before the film hits theaters there will definitely be some more “leaks” to stir things up. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement at the end of the year.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.