Katharine McPhee Struts Her Barely-There Bikini While Yachting With Beau David Foster In Italy

Katharine McPhee is more than 30 years younger than her composer boyfriend.

Katharine McPhee first sparked rumors of a romance with David Foster — a man more than 30 years her senior — over a year ago. Now, she seems to have both confirmed their dating status and confirmed she’s got one of the best bodies in the business as new photos from the couple’s Italian yachting vacation have emerged.

According to the Daily Mail, Katharine McPhee — who will soon be starring in the musical version of the film, Waitress, on Broadway from July 5 to August 19 — posted some photos of herself on a yacht vacation in Italy with her composer beau, wherein she wore a barely-there black string bikini to flaunt her slamming curves.

Telling her followers that she “wasn’t Kourtney Kardashian,” a reference to the eldest Kardashian sister who is also vacationing in Italy, but that we can all “aspire to be her,” the American Idol alum posted her photos with the beautiful island of Capri in the background. She paired her black string bikini top with a black-and-white boy-short cut bikini bottom and completed the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Check out some of the pictures, in which you can clearly see David Foster in the background, below.

i’m no @kourtneykardash, but we can all aspire to be her ????????‍♀️???????? #capri pic.twitter.com/gLTKDHnenF — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 1, 2018

A few days ago, Katharine McPhee made the news when she was caught partying with “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham.

Of course, McPhee claims that it took a lot of photos to get that perfect Instagram-ready shot that she shared with the world, and joked “if you only knew what the other 50+ pics looked like.”

McPhee also said that Foster was the cameraman.

While this is McPhee’s second public serious relationship, David Foster has a long and storied career of dating a variety of models and singers, all of which culminated in the demise of four marriages.

His last marriage was to Yolanda Foster, better known to the world at large as Yolanda Hadid, the mother of supermodels Bella, Gigi, and Anwar Hadid. That marriage officially ended in 2017, after the couple got married in 2011. His divorce from Yolanda was made public in 2015, and led to a long and nasty drawn-out battle.

Foster also has a total of eight children, while McPhee has no children.

For her part, Katharine McPhee has one failed marriage under her belt, as well: she married producer Nick Cokas in 2008. However, in 2013, she was caught on camera kissing Michael Morris, the director of the flop TV show Smash, in which she starred.