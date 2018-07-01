Watch Brazil Vs. Mexico 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

In one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the 2018 Round of 16, five-time champions Brazil face longtime rivals Mexico in an elimination game on Sunday.

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil has been on a mission in the 2018 tournament, as FIFA.com explains, to redeem themselves after their humiliating 7-1 semifinal drubbing at the hands of Germany in the 2014 Cup held in their own home country. But they will need to get past a determined and perhaps overachieving Mexico side that opened their tournament by defeating Germany. The Round of 16 clash that will see one of the two teams moving on and the other on their way will live stream Monday from Samara, Russia.

While going out at the semi-final stage was considered a failure by Brazil’s standards, the BBC reminds fans that Mexico has not made it past the Round of 16 in 28 years, that is, the last seven World Cup tournaments.

On top of that, Mexico goes in knowing that their country’s team has already faced Brazil in the World Cup four times and never won. In fact, as the 11v11 soccer database reveals, Mexico has never even scored a goal against Brazil in a World Cup play, in three losses and a draw. But those three losses all came from 1950 to 1962, with the two teams playing to a scoreless draw in the last World Cup.

Kickoff for the important match between the South and North American sides is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at the 45,000-seat Samara Stadium in Samara, Russia, on Monday, July 2.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log into the Brazil vs. Mexico live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Monday.

Brazil star Neymar has yet to make an impact in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but will get a chance against Mexico Monday. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Brazil’s world elite superstar Neymar has not yet made an impact on Brazil’s World Cup campaign, scoring just once in Brazil’s three group stage games, as Sky Sports reported. But the team’s coach Tite has simply been pleased with his star’s progress back from a serious foot injury.

“He played very, very well against Serbia. I told him that,” Tite told Sky. “‘We know the price you have paid to climb back to this level’. He did everything we asked tactically, defending the full-back, and looked for goal, to dribble, and run with the ball.”

Brazil has never lost a World Cup game against a team from Central or North America. In fact, they have not lost a match in the World Cup to any non-European team since 1990 when they dropped a decision to South American neighbors Argentina.

Watch a preview of the Brazil vs. Mexico Round of 16 showdown in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

