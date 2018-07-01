Scott Disick And Sofia Richie PDA In New York City As Kourtney Kardashian Vacations In Italy

It looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going strong if their PDA in New York City proves anything about their relationship. The 35-year-old and 19-year-old gave the world in the Big Apple a show as Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a stunning vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her three children with Disick.

According to an E! News report, Disick and Richie went to New York City this weekend where photographers caught them piling on the PDA during a shopping trip. They took a break for a moment on a small bench where they got cozy and enjoyed each other’s company. During their time in NYC, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his girlfriend went to Blue & Cream, an upscale boutique in the Big Apple.

The two clearly did not break up despite reports to the contrary last month when they spent a few days apart, or perhaps they did break up and they got back together. It’s tough to tell. Although Disick left alone in a helicopter to host a party, it also probably does not mean they’re broken up.

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, took to Instagram to chronicle a sunny Italian vacation she and their three children took with her 25-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The entire group is in the midst of enjoying delicious Italian food, sunny days on a yacht, beautiful ocean views, and an utterly relaxing time as Inquisitr recently reported.

buongiorno A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Kardashian and her children appear happy and relaxed according to the star’s most recent Instagram stories that show them enjoying time on the sea in a well-appointed boat.

In fact, an insider told E! Online, “They’ve taken a few boat rides around Positano to check out the sites and the kids had fun stopping in town to get gelato. They are having an amazing and relaxing trip together. Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around. They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family.”

Although Disick and Richie apparently had a great time in NYC together, he really seems to be missing out on some wonderful family memories with his children. Perhaps, later this summer, they’ll be able to spend some time together with their dad as well, if there’s time. For now, Disick will soon host the Life’s a Beach party at Common Ground bar in NYC later this evening.