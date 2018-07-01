‘American Horror Story’ Star Emma Roberts Rocks A Bewitching Black Bikini In Saint-Tropez

Emma Roberts’ popular American Horror Story: Coven character, wickedly catty witch Madison Montgomery, would most certainly approve of the stylish black bikini that Emma recently wore during her French Riviera getaway.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old actress rocked Madison’s favorite color when she hit the pool at her luxury hotel in Saint-Tropez, France. Emma Roberts seemed to be taking style cues from the starlet descended from Salem witches with her black string bikini. Madison Montgomery is a fashion fiend, so the Coven character would likely covet the unique two-piece. It featured large ruffles on the straps and low-rise bottoms that tied on the sides.

Emma Roberts accessorized her poolside look with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses with tiny rhinestones around the frames. She pulled some of her chin-length blonde hair back into a messy half up-do, using a black scrunchie decorated with tiny white stars to secure it in place. Emma protected her feet from the hot cement surrounding the pool by wearing a pair of black Louise et Cie Anneta “Mon Amour” slides by Vince Camuto.

Emma was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a drink in the other, but one of the two vices was nowhere to be seen in the two Instagram photos that she shared with her followers. The actress traded her cigarette for large basket-style tote featuring a black and yellow pattern and fluffy tassels.

“Tries to play it cool on vacation *swipe* can’t,” she captioned her Instagram slideshow.

Emma Roberts’ Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing about how great she looked in her stylish swimwear.

“Omg woman your bikini bod, i am jealous!!” wrote one fan.

“So perfect!!! absolutely gorgeous!” another commented.

One of Emma’s followers referenced a movie starring her famous aunt, Julia Roberts, when complimenting the younger actress.

“Pretty Woman,” wrote the admirer.

Julia Roberts just recently joined Instagram, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, and she paid her niece the ultimate compliment; Emma’s account is one of only 10 that Julia followed upon joining the website. The Pretty Woman star might be a beloved Hollywood icon, but she still has a ways to go to catch up with her niece when it comes to Instagram followers. She’s currently being followed by 715,000 fans, while Emma Roberts has 11.9 million followers.

Most of Emma’s followers don’t know her as Julia Roberts’ niece. To them, she’s Chanel from Scream Queens and Madison from American Horror Story. In response to her bikini post, a few of her fans let her know that they’re excited about her return to the the latter series.

“CANT WAIT FOR YOU IN AHS8,” read one remark.

As reported by Deadline, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has said that Season 8 of the horror anthology series will be a Coven/Murder House crossover. Emma Roberts recently teased Madison Montgomery’s return to the show in an Instagram video.

“Surprise, b*tch,” she said, repeating Madison’s famous catchphrase. “Bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”