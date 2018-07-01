Amber Heard goes braless in New York City

Amber Heard was on her way to see her beau, Vito Schnabel.

Amber Heard is someone who isn’t afraid to do the most to get attention.

And she proved that when, according to the Daily Mail, she was snapped going without a bra all around New York City.

The outlet has some photos of the sometime actress — and Johnny Depp’s most infamous ex — walking around the West Village as she headed over to Vito Schnabel’s house.

Amber Heard has reportedly been dating Vito Schnabel, an art curator and contemporary art dealer, for a few months.

Heard’s braless, trim figure was totally visible through her nearly-sheer white dress, which had nice ruching and spaghetti straps.

Heard paired the barely-there dress with a pair of black mules.

Now, obviously, we can’t show you the photos here, but you can check them out at the link above.

To be fair to Heard, New York City is — as of this writing — currently in the midst of an oppressive heat wave, with “real feel” temperatures soaring into the triple digits.

So, it would make sense that she would wear as little clothing as possible.

Before Heard began dating the art curator, she was linked to mega-billionaire Elon Musk. Musk and Heard dating, on and off, for about a year before calling it quits.

For Schnabel’s part, he was previously linked to supermodel Heidi Klum. It looked like things between Schnabel and Klum were pretty serious, until paparazzi caught Schnabel kissing Amber Heard at the Sant Ambroeus restaurant and hotel in New York City.

Onlookers said that the duo “shared a passionate kiss” at the time, and Heard then left their encounter with a bag filled with Italian pastries.

As for Musk, however, he was truly in love with Johnny Depp’s most infamous ex, claiming that she “broke up with him more than he broke up with her.” He also said that he was “really in love” with the Aquaman actress, and that the ending of their affair “really hurt.”

Of course, Heard’s most infamous relationship was with American actor Johnny Depp, whose health problems have been extensively covered — and speculated about — in the news. Heard and Depp were married for 15 months before the actress filed for divorce. She later claimed that Johnny Depp was “abusive” to her, and claimed he was addicted to drugs and alcohol.

It should be interesting to see how long the relationship between Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel lasts, especially given their respective relationship histories.