Gigi Hadid Flaunts Her Flirt In A Barely-There Pink Bikini As She Parties With Emily Ratajkowski In Greece

Gigi Hadid is someone who's never afraid to show the world her goods.

While Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines for her slamming beach body that she’s been showing off all over her Grecian vacation, she’s far from alone.

According to the Daily Mail, Gigi Hadid — who is a longtime friend of Emily Ratajkowski — was partying it up on the beach in Mykonos with her friend, too.

Gigi Hadid released exclusive photos of her Grecian vacation to the outlet, and those photos featured a barely-there pink bikini.

Later, on her Instagram page, Gigi revealed that she wasn’t only partying with Emily Ratajkowski, but she was also partying with supermodel Kate Moss as part of a paid partnership with Nammos Mykonos.

Nammos is a new shopping center that features all sorts of “luxury shopping” and the shopping center’s partnership with the two models was done in an attempt to bring more people into the plaza.

She later changed out of her barely-there pink bikini and put on a barely-there pink dress, which had a series of cutouts that showed off the supermodel’s curves in all the right places.

You can check out the photos of Gigi’s Grecian vacation at the link above, and the after-party photos below.

????????‍♀️????????????⚓️???? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

Interestingly, both Gigi and Emily were partying in Greece on a yacht, but it’s unclear who owns the yacht they were partying on.

For Gigi Hadid’s part, however, she seemed to desperately need the “girl time” with one of her best friends because she’s going through it with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Much like her sister, Bella, has an on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd, Gigi has only recently reunited with the former One Direction crooner after briefly calling off their relationship.

This time around, however, the couple seem more in love than ever, with Zayn gushing about his lady love in a recent magazine interview.

According to Zayn, “super-organized” Gigi will soon be “managing his finances,” and hopefully, that’s a good thing!

Zayn also has a strong affection for his girl’s family, saying that her mother, Yolanda, is “really f**king cool.”

But the rest of the time on the boat was nothing but fun and shenanigans for the girls, who met when both were shooting for Sports Illustrated. Emily, especially, had a series of impromptu fashion shoots that featured barely-there bathing suits and minimal makeup, all of which did wonders to show off her slamming curves.

It’s unclear how long Gigi Hadid will be staying in Greece to party with her bestie, however.