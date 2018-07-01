WWE News: Charlotte Flair Talks ESPN ‘Body Issue’ & What It Would Take For Women To Main-Event ‘WrestleMania’

The WWE superstar talks reveals what it meant to her to be featured in the ‘Body Issue,’ and she is determined to one day headline ‘WrestleMania.’

WWE multi-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair has been making news headlines recently because of her current feature in ESPN the Magazine: The Body Issue 2018. In the ESPN Magazine feature, Charlotte Flair stripped down to nothing, not even makeup, to become the first WWE superstar to be featured in the Body Issue while still an active performer in the wrestling company. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Flair spoke about her feature in ESPN Magazine, and she also revealed that she wants to main-event WrestleMania.

As Bleacher Report documented, Charlotte was a longtime admirer of the athletes who posed for the magazine. Past competitors that have been featured in the Body Issue include surfers Claire Bevilacqua and Laird Hamilton, MMA fighters Randy Couture and now WWE superstar Ronda Rousey, and NFL’s Rob Gronkowski and Colin Kaepernick. Flair is in good company with the aforementioned athletes, and the WWE superstar told Bleacher Report what the opportunity means for her.

“It was a bucket list dream of mine. I’ve always been a big fan of the Body Issue. Growing up as an athlete and having a very athletic body, I was always able to relate to them and look up to the athletes who posed for it. The message is: strong is sexy. And we all come in different shapes and sizes.”

No designer clothes, no makeup, no filters.

Nothing to hide. Everything to be proud of.

Every woman is a queen, never forget you wear your crown everyday. HONORED to be in this year's @ESPN #Body10 and represent the amazing women of @WWE. pic.twitter.com/5lH0XntgOX — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 19, 2018

After posing for ESPN, Charlotte Flair is now even more of a brand ambassador for the WWE. Per their usual, the WWE is heavily involved with the Special Olympics, and on Sunday, Flair joined WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry during the Special Olympics USA Games Kickoff. The WWE former women’s champion expressed to Bleacher Report what an honor it is to be involved with the Special Olympics.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to see these athletes who are performing at the highest level…We have so much support as WWE superstars. Now I get the chance to cheer them on.”

Charlotte also revealed that she wants to be booked in the same manner that her dad was, WWE and wrestling legend, Ric Flair. She remarked that her dad was very charismatic and witty on the mic, and that one day, she hopes fans say that Charlotte was just as good as her dad, but in her own unique way. She hopes that she is regarded as someone who captivated the WWE universe, and controlled the audience, in the same manner that Ric Flair did.

Charlotte then told Bleacher Report that she is determined to headline WrestleMania.

“I want to main-event WrestleMania. For the women to main-event, all I think it’s going to take is the right storyline.”

.@TheMarkHenry is joined by @MsCharlotteWWE to tell the athletes to perform this week with some FLAIR!! Thank you @WWE for all your support of the #2018USAGames pic.twitter.com/PXEnXB0LcM — 2018 USA Games (@2018USAGames) July 1, 2018

Both fans and pundits alike have been speculating that the WWE will eventually book Ronda Rousey to square off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, and if that ends up becoming the case, the two phenomenal athletes could make for a great main event.