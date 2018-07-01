‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: Nikki & Sharon’s Danger And Ashley’s Bold Move!

Independence Day celebrations end up being more than Genoa City bargained for.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows Genoa City braces for anything as fireworks and explosion promise a Fourth of July celebration that changes everything.

First of all, things heat up as Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) share an unexpected moment with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Nikki promises that nobody messes with her, leaving Abby and Arturo feeling a little weird about things. However, it’s not enough to keep them from feeling the heat in the bedroom as they come together and create some fireworks of their own during the Independence Day celebration. After weeks of buildup and false starts, Abby and Arturo finally seal the deal and make love for the first time.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) gets an explosive surprise of her own when she runs into Dr. Nate Hastings, Jr. (Brooks Darnell) who is Olivia and Nathan Winter’s son.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) digs up a grave, and it’s probably not J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill), so perhaps he and Jack (Peter Bergman) take things into their own hands to get a DNA sample to prove once and for all the truth of Jack’s paternity.

Speaking of paternity, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) left Jabot after Jack so terribly enforced the no blood Abbott clause keeping her out of the head position at the family business. However, with things going south quickly at Newman Enterprises, it looks like Ashley may try to jump ship along with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) clients. She tells a shocked Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Summer (Hunter King) that she wants to come back to Jabot. It’s also possible, though, that she’s covering for something else instead of actually attempting to rejoin the family business.

The paranoia is building in Genoa City! What do you think will happen next week on #YR? pic.twitter.com/jXSmzR4Mjg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 29, 2018

As for the current head of Jabot? Billy (Jason Thompson) gears up to celebrate the big day with plenty of fireworks of his own. He and Phyllis appear to have it all, but Summer has her hooks into him pretty far, so it won’t be long before he’s spiraling out of control if he’s not careful. Will this be the week Phyllis figures out what he’s doing behind her back? Probably not just yet since she’ll be so focused on the J.T. drama.

Finally, Nikki and Sharon (Sharon Case) find themselves in grave danger. Somebody is after them, and they scream bloody murder. Will these two make it through the week of madness unscathed?

