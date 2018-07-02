Paranormal Researcher Joshua Warren Claims He Found A Time Warp Outside Las Vegas

If his claim is accurate, then it wasn’t much of a time warp at all. But paranormal researcher Joshua Warren believes that he did detect such a phenomenon taking place outside of Las Vegas, supposedly serving as the first proof that time can slow down.

According to Newsweek, Warren claims to have noticed time slow down by 20 microseconds near the interstate outside Las Vegas, something which he noted took him quite some time to figure out. Warren had previously appeared in Paranormal Paparazzi on the Travel Channel and has been observing the movement of time across the state of Nevada, including the mysterious military base known as Area 51.

“I think there may be a space-time warp on the edges of the city, but there has been so much man-made tech nearby that it’s taken a while to realize what’s naturally happening in the surrounding hills and mountains.”

As he related in an interview with Fox 5 Las Vegas, Joshua Warren was able to make the discovery by using a new piece of technology called the DT Meter, or differential time rate meter. The contraption, which was invented by Silicon Valley engineer Ron Heath, supposedly returns a signal that should ideally travel back at the same rate of time at any given location. But when Warren was using it north of Las Vegas last month, on June 18, he purportedly saw time slow down, which is something that shouldn’t happen unless the laws of physics are disrupted by “some kind of unknown technology,” or a black hole that somehow made its way close to our planet.

Furthermore, Warren said that his finding was “really interesting” because the site where he claims to have discovered the time warp is also one where a lot of people claim to have seen UFOs in the sky.

Newsweek wrote that Joshua Warren’s time warp discovery wasn’t exactly unique, as NASA’s Gravity Probe B discovered in 2011 that Albert Einstein might have been right when he said that space and time could warp around a gravitational body such as our planet. This was proven when researchers noticed how the direction in which gyroscopes spun had slightly changed as they rotated around Earth’s gravitational pull. The publication added that other well-known physicists such as Carl Sagan and Stephen Hawking came up with their own theories regarding the possibility of time travel, though in Hawking’s case, no guests from the future turned up for his “party for time travelers” in 2009.

Going forward, Joshua Warren plans to continue his research around the Las Vegas area, in hopes of determining whether there are other time warps around the city. He also hopes to find out what causes such “anomalies” to take place, as there are many possibilities that could explain the phenomenon, such as man-made or possibly extraterrestrial technology, or time warps simply being “another level of reality.”