Detroit Pistons Get Huge NBA Free Agency Steal, Sign Glenn Robinson III To Two-Year Contract

Detroit signed Glenn Robinson III to a two-year contract and the move is a major free agency steal for the Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons have been wanting to make some moves this offseason and they knew that free agency would be a nice time for them to look for additional talent. On Sunday afternoon, they were able to find a move that will end up being one of the biggest steals of free agency.

According to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Pistons have agreed to a two-year, $8.3 million contract with former Indiana Pacers wing Glenn Robinson III. The deal does include a team option that would allow the Pistons an out of the deal after the first season should they choose to take it.

Robinson may not have been hyped up a lot heading into free agency, but anyone who has seen him play knows how much potential he has. Last season with the Pacers, Robinson was expected to have a breakout season, but unfortunately ended up going down with a severe ankle sprain and missed a big chunk of the season. When he came back, the Pacers were competing well and didn’t have the time to work him back in.

In the 23 regular season games that he was able to play, Robinson averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Back in 2016-17 in Indiana, Robinson averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

For those who have not had the chance to watch Robinson play, he is the ideal 3-and-D NBA player. He is an extremely underrated defender and is capable of playing against some of the best scorers in the league. Offensively, Robinson has received some criticism for being hesitant, but made big strides in that area last offseason before the ankle injury.

Detroit is getting a player that could end up competing for a starting job immediately. Robinson might have a chance at working his way into the starting shooting guard or small forward spot. If he doesn’t start, you can bet that he will be playing big minutes off the bench.

Dwane Casey is the perfect coach for the 24-year-old wing. Robinson has never been given a consistent chance to play, which has likely been a frustration for him. Casey is known for getting the best out of players and putting his players in the best position for them to succeed, which will likely mean a great opportunity for Robinson.

All of that being said, this is a move that won’t receive a lot of hype, but will end up being one of the biggest steals of the offseason. Robinson is a perfect fit for the Pistons and will win fans over quickly moving forward.