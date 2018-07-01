Watch Australia Vs. Pakistan T20 Cricket Live Stream: Tri-Series Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The world's top T20 cricket side, Pakistan, face the third-ranked team in Australia in the second match of a tri-series in Zimbabwe on Monday.

Australia is looking for redemption after a disastrous tour of England that concluded with a comprehensive, 28-run T20 defeat after, as The Independent reported, a five-match whitewash in one-day international matches. But the Australians and new captain Aaron Finch will need to defeat the world’s top-ranked T20 side, Pakistan, in the second match of a tri-series hosted by Zimbabwe that will live stream from Harare on Monday.

Finch replaces Steve Smith in the captain’s position after Smith and vice-captain David Warner were smacked with a year-long suspension over a ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s Test tour of South Africa in March, as The Guardian reported. But even with their poor form and general disgrace over the cheating charges, Australia is still in position to regain the world’s top T20 ranking — if they can defeat Pakistan, according to an analysis by Australia’s Cricket Network.

Australia would likely need to win all of their games in the tri-series, meaning they’d need a second defeat over No. 1-ranked Pakistan, as well as two defeats against the host nation, which sits 12th on the 17-nation ICC table.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the T20 match between Australia and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central Africa Time on Monday, July 2, at 10,000-seat Harare Sports Club Cricket Ground in Harare, Zimbabwe. In Pakistan, that start time will be 1 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or wake up extremely early to watch the match at 4 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 a.m. Pacific.

In Australia, the T20 tri-series match against top-ranked Pakistan gets underway at 8 p.m. on Monday, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 6 p.m. Western Time.

New Australia captain is looking for his first T20 win after a lackluster debut in England last week. Tertius Pickard / AP Images

But Australia faces an opponent in the Pakistan side that not only holds the world’s top ranking, but is playing as if they have mastered the shortest form of the game, winning eight straight matches including Sunday’s 74-run destruction of host Zimbabwe, as ESPN CricInfo reported.

According to Fox Sports Australia, Pakistan boasts the world’s top T20 batsman in Babar Azam, and the overall second-ranked T20 bowler in Shadab Khan. As if that wasn’t enough, their opening win over Zimbabwe saw the emergence of a new star, 28-year-old Fakhar Zaman, who posted a T20 career-high 65 in the tri-series opener against the hosts, as CricInfo noted.

Fakhar Zaman emerged as a force with the bat in the tri-series opener against Zimbabwe Sunday, Shakil Adil / AP Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Australia vs. Pakistan T20 match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan.

In Australia, the subscription online sports service Foxtel will live stream the T20 match against Pakistan. Fans in India who want to live stream the T20 match should check out Sony Six.

To watch a live stream of the T20 action in the first Australia vs. Pakistan meeting of the Zimbabwe tri-series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.