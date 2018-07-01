Kaley Cuoco Poses With Ex Johnny Galecki At Her Wedding After Marrying Him On TV More Than Once

Take a look back at all the wedding gowns Kaley Cuoco has worn around her 'Big Bang Theory' costar Johnny Galecki.

Kaley Cuoco recently stood next to Johnny Galecki wearing a wedding dress for the umpteenth time. On Sunday, Galecki posted an Instagram snapshot taken at the real-life wedding of his wife on The Big Bang Theory. It gave fans a close-up view of the bodice of Cuoco’s wedding dress, which had something in common with one of her Big Bang Theory bridal gowns besides its white color. Read on to take a look back at Kaley’s many wedding dresses, including the one she just got married in.

As many fans of The Big Bang Theory know, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki secretly dated for about two years before calling it quits. The consummate professionals continued to work together after their breakup, and they remained good friends. They’ve gotten married on TV more than once, and Galecki received invites to both of his costar’s real-life weddings.

In a 2012 episode of The Big Bang Theory titled “The Recombination Hypothesis,” Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki stood on an altar together as their respective characters, Penny and Leonard. Penny was daydreaming about the two of them having a shotgun wedding, and she was rocking a massive baby bump underneath her roomy gown. However, it wasn’t until the 2015 episode “The Matrimonial Momentum” that the characters tied the knot for real. For their Vegas wedding, Penny wore a short pink gown with a large floral detail on the front.

There are wedding bells a-ringin' on the next season of The Big Bang Theory http://t.co/uPuTQTEva7 pic.twitter.com/vzwsUO4hDG — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) September 12, 2015

Kaley also rocked pink when she walked down the aisle with her first husband, Ryan Sweeting, on New Year’s Eve 2014. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that Johnny Galecki was invited to the ceremony, where he sat in the front row “with a huge smile on his face.”

Leonard and Penny had a re-wedding in the 2016 Big Bang Theory episode “The Conjugal Conjecture.” For that special ceremony, Penny wore another short wedding dress, but it was white. Much like the gown that she wore on Saturday, it featured lace with a floral design.

Season 10 (!) of #BigBangTheory starts tonight with a very impressive wedding guest list https://t.co/Lx5LsGdbuC pic.twitter.com/NXnveQ7jTk — TV Insider (@TVInsider) September 19, 2016

According to E! News, the wedding dress that Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook in was designed by Reem Acra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the first Instagram photo of the dress that Kaley shared with her fans was taken from the side, so it was impossible to see its bodice. Luckily, Johnny Galecki gave fans a better view of the top of the bridal gown when he shared his oddly-cropped wedding snapshot with Kaley and Karl on Instagram. It was a structured top with thin straps and visible boning, and it was covered with delicate floral lace. The gown was embellished with sparkling crystals.

Kaley wore a cape over her dress during the wedding ceremony, which she has removed in the photo above. Her gown featured an A-line skirt and no train, and she did not wear a veil.

Shortly after Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook became man and wife, her husband shared an Instagram photo that gave fans a clear view of the cape that Kaley wore, as well as the giant horseshoe-shaped backdrop that the fellow equestrians got married in front of. You can check out more social media photos and videos of Kaley’s wedding dress below.