Koutney Kardashian’s Toned Bikini Body Is Reportedly A Result Of Her Failed Relationship With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her rocking bikini body as of late. The mother-of-three is currently on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and her children. During the vacation, she’s been modeling an array of bikinis, and sources are revealing that Scott Disick could be credited for her toned bikini body.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, although Kourtney Kardashian is on a strict diet and is dedicated to eating clean, sources claim that at least part of the reason she looks so great is due to her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and their failed relationship.

“Kourtney is super strict with her diet and hardly ever eats sugar – she calls it ‘evil.’ And she’s pretty much gluten and dairy free too, except when she’s treating herself. She’s been a health nut for a while but what really changed over the past year and a half was her workout routine. Before she and Scott split up, she never made working out a big priority. But now she exercises at least five days a week, no excuses,” an insider revealed.

Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also got into the habit of working out and become dedicated to exercising after the end of a relationship. After Khloe ended her marriage to Lamar Odom, she toned up and even got her own television series tilted Revenge Body.

“In a weird way, she has Scott to thank for her incredible bikini body because he’s the reason she started working out so much. She was in a really dark place and trying to deal with all the emotions from their toxic relationship and the only thing that really helped her cope was exercise. It was her savior and the sweet side effect is she got this amazing revenge body,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini body is so toned that even her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, couldn’t help but comment on her recent Instagram photo, in which she is standing on a boat in Italy next to her friend Simon while wearing a skimpy black bikini.

Khloe jokingly asked Kourtney if she was entering a hot body contest, while Kim revealed that she was very “jealous” of the “boating situation.” Meanwhile, Kim has also been dedicated to her summer workouts and has been showing off their toned bodies for weeks. Meanwhile, Khloe’s post-baby body has also bounced back and she’s looking great just weeks after giving birth to baby True.