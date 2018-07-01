Rihanna’s Hot Bikini Body Spotlights Recent Weight Loss

The Grammy winner loves her body no matter what her size.

Singer Rihanna has a sensational bikini body thanks to her recent weight loss. Rihanna is riding high amid the box-office success of her hit film Oceans 8 and her all-sizes lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna, who gained some weight last year, has slimmed down a bit recently and looks fantastic. RiRi, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, was photographed this weekend leaving the Scotch of St. James nightclub in London, the Daily Mail reported.

Rihanna’s sleeveless black dress spotlighted her recent weight loss (see below). RiRi has been celebrated for her sultry beauty and bombshell curves for years and exudes the unshakable self-confidence of a diva no matter what her size or weight.

‘I Want Women To Own Their Beauty’

In May 2018, Rihanna launched Savage x Fenty, her all-sizes lingerie line that promotes a body-positive message for all women. The fashionable collection of bras ranges from a 32A to 44DD, and its underwear and loungewear goes from a size extra-small to 3XL.

The Grammy winner said she created Savage x Fenty for women, so they can feel good about themselves.

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. I want women to own their beauty.”

I wish I was 3 things in this picture 1. The Bikini

2. The water she was walking in.

3. The guy who was grabbing her. Rihanna ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/v17ssWS6rY — King Of Henny Island (@Freddo_isKing) May 28, 2018

The body-positive message of Savage x Fenty lingerie is in line with Rihanna’s personal philosophy of loving and accepting yourself — imperfections and all.

Rihanna this past Friday, leaving a party in London ???????? pic.twitter.com/3BAVKi0DRc — Rihanna Diva (@RihannaDiva__) June 25, 2018

As the Inquisitr has reported, Rihanna gained a few pounds in 2017, but that never stopped her from rocking a tiny bikini and enjoying her beach vacations.

While some critics mocked her for “getting fat,” most of her fans said there was just more of her to love.

“You have to just accept your body,” Rihanna said. “You may not love it all the way, but you just have to be comfortable with it, comfortable with knowing that that’s your body.”

Rihanna was noticeably slimmer in 2014, but just as hot. At the time, the music icon was a fitness fanatic who worked out regularly.

Bikini ????

• RT for 1

• FAV for 2#MTVHottest Rihanna pic.twitter.com/1LU8KIWKYx — VoteForYourFav.. (@yourfavrih) August 10, 2014

Of only i looked this good in a bikini #MTVHottest Rihanna pic.twitter.com/akbrzFKuh9 — Caitlin (@iconicrih) July 27, 2014

Rihanna has repeatedly said that while fame, fortune, and popularity are nice, the most important thing is to love and embrace yourself and live your own life, and not the way others expect you to.

Listening to your own voice and marching to the beat of your own drum is especially hard when you’re a celebrity who constantly has to worry about maintaining a positive public image. But RiRi said she’s going to live her life the way she wants because she wants to be happy.

“I’m going to look back on my life and say that I enjoyed it – and I lived it for me,” Rihanna said.