Emily Ratajkowski Dances Around In A Tiny Polka Dot Bikini During Mykonos Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski is living her best life in Greece, and Drake is helping her do it. The 27-year-old bikini model and swimwear entrepreneur recently found a “new way” to promote her swimsuit line, Inamorata Swim, and she doesn’t seem to care if people think that she’s “showing off.”

As reported by The Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski has been vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, and the picturesque Mediterranean island has provided the perfect backdrop for the bikini photos that she’s so fond of sharing with her Instagram followers. But why just stick to sharing images? On Sunday, the official Inamorata Swim Instagram page did something different by showing one of Emily’s bikinis in motion. In a short video, the model dances to the Drake hit “Nice for What” while singing a few of the song’s lyrics. The portion of the song that she chose to sing along with is fittingly about a girl flaunting what she’s got.

“With your phone out, snappin’ like you Fabo / And you showin’ off, but it’s alright’,” Drake sings. “And you showin’ off, but it’s alright (alright!) / It’s a short life, yeah.”

The tiny blue-and-white polka dot bikini top that Emily Ratajkowski is wearing in the Instagram video is the Inamorata Neptune top, and she’s rocking it with a pair of comfy white sweatpants.

“Neptune a new way,” read the video was captioned.

Neptune a new way A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Jul 1, 2018 at 6:13am PDT

The Gone Girl star’s bottom half isn’t so covered up in a photo that she shared on her Instagram page; she has the string bikini top paired with its matching bottoms. The drawstring on the Neptune bikini bottoms make it possible for Emily to show even more skin, and the lower half of her revealing swimsuit dips dangerously low in the front.

The photo and video of Emily Ratajkowski were taken on a luxury boat. Few eyes were probably on her accessories, but she showed off a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings by pulling her hair back into two low buns. She also rocked a stylish pair of retro cat-eye sunglasses.

???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski added another accessory to her outfit when she was back on dry land. The model traded her sunglasses for the giant straw hat that she was photographed struggling with a few days ago. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the huge headwear is designed by Jacquemus, and it retails at just under $700. Luckily for Emily, it looks like there was no breeze blowing when she posed for the glamorous Instagram photo below, so she didn’t have to worry about her pricey accessory being whisked away by the wind.

Really vibin with Greece tbh A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2018 at 3:51am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski has dramatically increased the number of skimpy swimsuit photos that she shares with her fans since jetting off to Greece, so her 18.2 Instagram followers might want to pray that she decides to extend her Mediterranean getaway.