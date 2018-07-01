Roseanne Barr Teases Comeback, Says She Received A ‘Really Good Offer’ For Television Return

Roseanne Barr revealed in a new interview that she has come close to accepting a lucrative offer and has received multiple deals to return to television.

This revelation comes after her hit show Roseanne was canceled following racial remarks she made on Twitter. ABC greenlit a Roseanne spin-off The Conners, which is expected to air on the network this fall.

Barr made the comment about her offers during the second appearance on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, reports to ABC News.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see.”

The 65-year-old actress and comedian did not name any of the networks currently offering her a show during the interview.

Barr was widely condemned on social media after comparing a former Obama adviser Valarie Jarret to an ape. The actress tweeted that Jarrett, who is black, was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

In the interview with Boteach, Barr revealed that she didn’t ask to be paid off and considered losing the show is “penance.” The actress was reportedly earning $250,000 per episode before it was canceled, according to Deadline.

Roseanne Barr says she didn't want any money for Roseanne spin-off https://t.co/9706PUIMjo — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 30, 2018

“I didn’t ask to be paid off, I asked for nothing. I just step away for that because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.”

The Conners will feature 10 episodes and will find the family “forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before” after “a sudden turn of events.”

Jerry Seinfeld says Roseanne Barr shouldn’t have been fired https://t.co/q4gKmEZqTP pic.twitter.com/szrshtR9cR — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2018

It is likely that Barr’s character will be killed off; however, it is yet to be confirmed which angel the series will take.

Roseanne’s friend Bill Maher, who is the host of HBO political talk show Real Time with Bill Maher thinks her career is over.

In an EW interview, Maher explains that Barr’s mental issues will prevent Hollywood executives from taking a risk on her. The comedian and political commentator doesn’t believe Roseanne was being hateful intentionally and was sympathetic to her due to her long history with mental illness.

The Roseanne revival premiere was watched by over 27 million viewers and was acclaimed by critics. Due to the success, the series was promptly renewed for an eleventh season but was consequently canceled following Barr’s racist remarks.