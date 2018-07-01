WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals The Song Which Inspired His Entrance Theme

One of the most iconic wrestler themes of all time came from a very famous song.

The start of his theme music brings about a huge ovation and it is one of the most recognized songs of all time, but there is much more to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic entrance. When that glass breaks, the crowd has always gone wild as they knew that meant Stone Cold Steve Austin was about to come down to the ring and raise hell. Long after retiring from the ring, Austin has now revealed the song which was an inspiration for his WWF/WWE entrance theme.

Ask any wrestling fan and they will tell you that Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entrance theme brings forth chills like almost no other. Over the years, there have been a lot of great entrance themes, but the glass shattering and the siren and the hardcore nature of Austin’s theme just brought about an electric feeling in any arena.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently appeared on an episode of Talk Is Jericho to discuss a number of topics, and his famous entrance theme was brought up. Austin said that his entrance theme was created by the incredible Jim Johnston, who was just released by WWE last year after more than three decades with the company, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Johnston is responsible for Austin’s entrance theme, but he had some inspiration thanks to a CD given to him by the former WWE Champion.

WWE

After returning to WWE, Austin was coming out to the ring to a slower song which was from his gimmick as the “Ringmaster.” He knew that something needed to be changed and, according to Wrestling Inc., he brought a CD to Johnston and asked him to work up something for him.

The CD that Austin brought to Johnston was none other than one from Rage Against The Machine and it included the song “Bulls On Parade.” After playing the song for Johnston, Austin knew that something great was coming.

“He got it, and so I don’t think my entrance music sounds anything like it but it was inspired by that and man I tell ya what the way he came up with that glass breaking I don’t know how he came up with that idea when he looped in that siren, I don’t know how or why he put that in a stroke of genius or luck or whatever it was that happened, magic? “Sometimes things just happen the way they do. When I pitched him that song and we listened to it together and he came up with that and I give him all the credit in the world. I inspired him with their song… my idea, but his total creation [it’s] a fluke dude because you’ve been around and you’ve seen reactions when that glass breaks. Yeah, I had to get over to get those reactions. It’s just the perfect music for the perfect setup for the perfect pop for any kind of dire situation or circumstance — god d**n that’s when we need Stone Cold. So, music is important.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin made himself with his talent, his actions in the ring, and truly living the character of “The Rattlesnake.” He is one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE history and will always go down as one of the toughest, but his entrance theme made his run even better. Listening to both songs, someone could hear the similarities to “Bulls On Parade,” but the sirens and glass breaking make it just that much more enjoyable and exciting.