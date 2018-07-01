Kim Kardashian Cosigns Fan Saying She’s Not With Kanye West For The Money

Kim Kardashian is showing her support for one fan who is defending the television personality and beauty mogul against claims that she got with Kanye West because of his money.

Kardashian re-posted a tweetfrom a fan who admired the way she stood by her husband when he received backlash for his recent support of President Donald Trump and comments about slavery. The fan went on to speak against claims that Kardashian was only interested in West’s money when she met the rap mogul.

“Kim kardashian is really a down a** wife. Y’all can say whatever tf you want about her but when the whole world was barking on her husband she stood by his side in public and told him he was wrong in private,” the fan wrote. “And don’t be like ‘it’s for the money,’ sis was rich before she met him.”

The reality television star did more than just re-post the message for 60 million fans last week. She took things a step forward to post the colloquial expression “okkkkkurrrrr” along with a few money emojis.

West, the rapper, record label head and fashion designer, previously defended his wife against claims that she was a gold digger when accepting the Visionary Award at a taping for the 2015 BET Honors. During his speech, West dispelled the myth that Kardashian only wanted to date rich black men.

“At the barbershop…I used to hear people always talking about, ‘Man you know when an entertainer get on, of course you know he gon’ go and get a white girl and blah blah blah and a white girl gon’ get a rich black dude,'” Kardashian said during his speech, according to E! reports. “But I wanna say that my wife has dated broke black dudes. It got nothing to do with the money.”

West and Kardashian have three children together. However, the rapper revealed that before they had any children, Kim’s late father Robert Kardashian predicted that his daughter would have a biracial child and things would not be easy.

“He said to her, ‘One day, you may have a black child…a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful black child…and it’s gonna be hard,” West said, according to E!. “You’re gonna see how hard it is.'”

He insisted that the family does deal with racism “because there are different races.” However, West spoke about the importance of focusing on the human race instead of the different races that exist around the world.