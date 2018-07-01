Taylor Swift Is ‘Super Happy’ With Her Career & Love Life, Reports ‘People’

Taylor Swift is reportedly doing great in all areas of her life. The superstar singer is said to be extremely happy with how her career is going, as well as her personal relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

According to a report by People Magazine, Taylor Swift is loving life at the moment. Taylor is enjoying the huge success of her “Reputation” stadium tour, and her romance with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is reportedly in a “great place” at the moment. The couple have yet to go officially public. Although they are not hiding the relationship and everyone knows they’re together, they tend to keep their relationship private, which is something that Taylor has not done much of in the past.

“She still wants to keep her relationship quiet, and so far it’s been working. She loves dating Joe. She is still super happy and excited about her tour. [She] is also happy to be back in the U.S. with shows for her US fans,” an insider revealed of Swift’s state of mind.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

In addition, Taylor Swift also has a plan for when she’s not busy performing for her millions of fans. She has been spending time in Nashville with her family and is planning to take some time off during the Fourth of July holiday, likely to spend time with her friends, family, and Joe Alwyn.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Taylor Swift recently honored her fans that are in the LGBTQ community during pride month by giving an emotional speech during one of her concerts.

“It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society. This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify.”

Taylor Swift then dedicated her hit song “Delicate” to all of her fans in honor of pride month and continued her show. Taylor’s shows have been making headlines, and fans are rushing to watch the “Reputation” tour, which will pick back up on July 7 in Columbus, Ohio.