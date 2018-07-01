Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Weight And Baby’s Nickname

Kenya Moore seems to be sharing all of the details of her pregnancy with fans which includes her ultrasound picture, weight gain, and the nickname of her unborn child.

Moore, the 47-year-old former Miss USA 1993 who stars in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been giving fans glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media. On Friday, PEOPLE reported about her pregnancy updates that were posted on Moore’s Instagram story.

The actress and producer who has coined the term twirl on her hit Bravo TV reality series has begun to refer to her unborn child as “baby twirl” on social media. She posted an ultrasound image of baby twirl on her Instagram stories Friday, along with some other details about her pregnancy.

One of those details centers around Moore’s pregnancy weight. Moore posted an image to her Instagram stories with her feet on a scale which revealed her pregnancy weight of 183.3 lbs alongside an emoji with a shocked face.

According to PEOPLE, Moore has also been responding to fans in her comments and recently expressed her gratitude for them. In one comment, the television personality and businesswoman revealed that she wanted to share the first time that she saw her baby’s heartbeat with fans.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” Moore recently wrote, according to PEOPLE. “I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time.”

Moore said she cried like a baby during the emotional moment when she experienced the “miracle growing inside me.”

When she is not using social media to share updates about her pregnancy and Kenya Moore Haircare product line, the television personality is clearing up rumors about her position on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After Radar Online released reports that Moore would be booted from the hit Bravo TV series, she took to Instagram to blast the website.

“When have you ever seen Bravo release cast info before the season starts on any cast member being fired or HIRED? N-E-V-E-R,” she wrote on Instagram. “To the outlets that regurgitate their fake desperate stories: shame on you..Unless you hear it from me, it’s fake news!”

Moore went on to reveal that she is currently reviewing her latest offer before ending the post with an RHOA hashtag.