Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her 14th Different Engagement Ring In 18-Year Marriage

Victoria Beckham has upgraded her engagement ring—again. As part of a steady stream of upgrades, the “posh” Spice Girl recently revealed her 14th engagement ring since her famous husband, David Beckham, first proposed to her 20 years ago. The former soccer star proposed to the singer-turned-fashion designer with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond in 1998, according to The Daily Mail, but since that time Victoria’s ring finger has showcased a variety of expensive rings in its place.

Last week, the 44-year-old wife of Becks was spotted at Paris Fashion Week wearing a $158,000 square-cut yellow diamond set on a platinum pave band, bringing the value of her total engagement ring collection to more than $11.5 million, according to an estimate by Tim Belson of Hatton Garden’s Prestige Valuations. The new ring turned up on the star’s finger shortly after the high-profile couple shut down divorce rumors. But fans of the couple know that Victoria Beckham has long been known to change up her ring bling.

Four years after David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot, the singer upgraded her ring to a lavish central-emerald-cut diamond with tapering baguette stones. The ring is worth more than $1.5 million U.S. dollars. Other rings in Mrs. Beckham’s colorful engagement ring jewelry box include a massive, 17 carat Chopard pear-cut solitaire ring, which she debuted in 2005, a pink champagne diamond halo ring, an oval-cut ruby with a diamond halo, and a bold blue sapphire solitaire ring.

You'll never believe how many times Victoria Beckham has upgraded her engagement ring: https://t.co/sHKoi5eTdA pic.twitter.com/jFi0FdFdoc — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) April 3, 2016

Harper’s Bazaar reported that before Victoria debuted her latest ring, her engagement ring tally consisted of 10 diamonds, one sapphire, one emerald, and one ruby. Some of the rings are similar in appearance or shape. Victoria Beckham’s wealthy husband routinely gives her lavish gifts and reportedly paid for “some” of the upgraded rings, while she footed the bill for the others.

While they are stylish, Victoria Beckham’s many engagement rings are also a symbol of her love for her husband, David. In an interview for Desert Island Discs, David Beckham scoffed at talk that he and his wife are still together because they’re a “brand.” Instead, he explained that they are still together because they love each other and are committed to making their marriage work.

“We stay together because we have four amazing children,” Beckham said, according to WWD.“When we do go through tough times we work through them as a family, as a unit.”

“We all know marriage is difficult at times, and it’s about working through it,” Beckham continued. “Whenever we’ve come up against tough times, we know each other better than anybody knows us. We have an amazing life which we are very respectful of. “