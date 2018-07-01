Kennedy is upset with Donald Trump's immigration policies

Ethel Kennedy, 90, has joined a hunger strike to protest the “zero tolerance” immigration policy of Donald Trump. The widow of Robert F. Kennedy is disgusted by families torn apart at the U.S. southern border.

Town & Country says that the collective hunger strike will last for 24 days,” in honor of the estimated 2,400 children that have been separated from their parents.” But each of those on the hunger stroke will only fast for 24 hours at a time.

The strike is in support of the organization, Break Bread Not Families, which is a joint effort of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights non-profit and other charitable organizations. The plan is for protestors to fast for a day at a time and donate the money they would have spent on meals to the charity.

Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of Ethel and Robert Kennedy says that her mother is excited about the hunger strike, and her mother released this statement to the press.

“Generations of Americans did not toil and sacrifice to build a country where children and their parents are placed in cages to advance a cynical political agenda.”

Other Kennedy family members are joining in, including Joseph Patrick Kennedy III.

“For children being starved of contact with their parents, the irreparable harm inflicted by our government multiplies every single day kids remain separated from their moms and dads.”

Alyssa Milano

Verified account@Alyssa_Milano 90-year-old Ethel Kennedy joins hunger strike against immigration policies https://t.co/bmON5RNDBr … — Roy Crockett (@rcrockett) July 1, 2018

Kerry Kennedy said that the organization wanted to find a way for people who couldn’t get down to the border to protest in solidarity, says the Irish Central.

“We want to find a way for people who can’t go down to the border to actually do something themselves at home that is concrete and creates change, and this is what we’re calling on them to do.”

Even at age 90, Ethel Kennedy has managed to get back into the news lately, especially after it was announced that the case against her husband’s convicted killer, Sirhan Sirhan, was potentially going to be reopened, and it was being supported by Kennedy’s namesake, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his sister Kathleen.

But while Ethel Kennedy refused to comment, grandson Joseph Patrick Kennedy III came out firmly against reopening the investigation, saying that his grandfather should be remembered for his good works and not his death.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of my father’s passing, I think what is most important is that our country and my family reflect on what my father stood for and fought for — a legacy promoting global peace, social justice, and civil rights.”