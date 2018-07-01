Melania Trump Doesn’t Think ‘Self-Serving’ Ivanka Deserves Credit On Immigration U-Turn Says ‘Hollywood Life’

Ivanka Trump reportedly met with her father, President Donald Trump after images surfaced of immigrant families being separated from their children at the US-Mexico border. Trump eventually halted the practice with an executive order, which he previously claimed he couldn’t do.

According to Hollywood Life, Melania Trump believes that Ivanka had little impact on the President’s decision to reverse the child separation policy.

The entertainment website quoted a source close to the first lady, who said.

“Melania really doesn’t care much for Ivanka, she finds her to be a little devious and self-serving. Melania thinks that Ivanka is very much her father’s daughter and that in essence she always puts her needs first before all others.”

Privately, the first daughter reportedly showed her father images of children being separated from their parents to discourage him from pursuing the policy that took forcibly took children away from their parents.

However, Ivanka posted photos of her family on Instagram and attended Republican fundraisers in public while protesters marched on the streets and demanded she responds to the public outcry.

Ivanka was criticized for remaining silent on the child separation policy until her father took action.

After Donald Trump signed an executive order reversing the policy, Ivanka tweeted the following.

“Thank you POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values; the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families”

Behind the scenes inauguration drama between Ivanka and Melania Trump, via @emilyjanefox pic.twitter.com/XosoxLxudl — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) June 25, 2018

Melania Trump spoke out publicly against the policy that forcibly took thousands of children away from their parents via her spokesperson stating that she hated seeing families separated.

Trump claims that Ivanka and Melania "love the women and the women love them"—but people disagree https://t.co/n4KVFZPQ42 pic.twitter.com/Iexu3ABIw0 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 30, 2018

The 48-year-old first lady has visited the US-Mexico border twice to offer support to the border agents and inquire about the welfare of the children.

Melania courted controversy during her first visit to the border when she wore an ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket on her way to the border center. The White House director of communications for the first lady claimed that it was just a jacket when quizzed on whether there was a subliminal message.

Detractors of the Trump administration perceived the jacket as a statement that the first lady does not care about the child separation policy. Others, including the President, claim that it was a response to the media.

While the Hollywood Life report suggests that Ivanka took credit for the U-turn on the child separation policy, the first daughter has not publicly claimed to be the reason.