‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of July 2: Hope’s Pregnancy Disrupts Steffy & Liam, Wyatt & Sally Bond

New B&B spoilers reveal Hope's pregnancy comes just as Steffy wants to set wedding date.

‘Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 2 promise shockers as Hope’s (Annika Noelle) pregnancy comes to light, while her very life may be in danger as an ominous message targets her. Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) draw closer to each other, and it seems as if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is finally ready to set a wedding date. But will Liam (Scott Clifton) want to go ahead with the nuptials once he finds out that he is becoming a dad again?

Monday, July 2

According to She Knows Soaps, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Liam discuss the threatening message that someone left on Hope to the Future’s website. “I’m coming after you. Watch out, Hope!” with a red-eyed skull and crossbones next to it.

Hope will want to confirm her pregnancy test results and makes an appointment with Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens). She is distraught after the pregnancy results are positive. Luckily, she has Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) right there to offer comfort and support.

The official Bold and the Beautiful promo video for Monday, July 2 shows an irritated Justin warning, “Stop interfering with this family more than you already have!”

Liam and Steffy will also discuss their daughter’s future with Liam saying that he wonders what she will be like as a teenager.

Soap Hub reports that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke’s marriage will suffer as a result of their daughters’ personal lives. These two have really been hit with conflict within their families.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 2 also remind us that Bill (Don Diamont) still has a hold over Steffy. She will try to fight back, “but she’s not sure what her next move should be.”

Tuesday, July 3

Realizing that Hope’s life could be in danger, Liam, Ridge and Thorne compile a list of suspects. B&B viewers know that Hope has recently gained quite a few enemies including Maya (Karla Mosley), Emma (Nia Sioux), Xander (Adain Bradley), and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Soap Central states, “Bill provides Steffy with something to be thankful for when he pays her a surprise visit.” Could Bill have heeded Justin’s warning and decided to let go of his threats?

Hope also pays a visit to Dr. Phillips on Tuesday, July 3 according to Highlight Hollywood.

Wednesday, July 4

Bold and the Beautiful will air on July 4.

Sally and Wyatt draw closer to each other and revel in life as a couple. These two will decorate for Independence Day while discussing future plans.

Not one to waste time, Hope will tell Liam that she is expecting their baby while watching The Fourth of July fireworks. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Liam will be overwhelmed and emotional at the news. She also tells him that although she ideally wants to raise their child together, she would be prepared to raise the baby by herself.

Thursday, July 5

Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) visit tiny Kelly. While they are there, Steffy tells them that she and Liam will be tying the knot again.

Ridge and Brooke have a huge disagreement about the love triangle between their daughters and Liam. The situation has just become more complicated because not only do Steffy and Liam share a child, but Hope has a baby on the way.

Friday, July 6

Steffy cannot wait to tell Liam that she’s ready to set the date. Unfortunately, Liam will break the news about Hope’s pregnancy to her and her world will be shattered.

Brooke tells Hope that she should fight for Liam and their unborn child.