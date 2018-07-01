Conor McGregor Is Running Low On Money, According to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager

Many MMA fans assumed former lightweight champion Conor McGregor will not return to the UFC after making around $100 million for his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

However, McGregor is set to face the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight targeted for November. According to Khabib’s manager, the Irish superstar agreed to the fight because he is burning through his millions.

The Eagles’s manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke to TMZ about the upcoming fight and said UFC president Dana White wants the fight to happen.

“The last time I talked to Dana, he seemed this is the fight he wants to do. This is the biggest fight in UFC history, the biggest moneymaker. Conor is running out of money; this is why he agreed to fight Khabib. It’s OK — we are going to contribute to him making some money, but at the end of the day, we owe him an ass whooping. We need to get this ass whooping for Khabib and get it out of the way.”

He said Khabib will rather fight Georges St Pierre but Abdelaziz says that the UFC fans want to see the Conor McGregor fight.

Conor McGregor was arrested earlier this year after he attacked a bus that left many UFC fighters injured. Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the bus and it was in relation for an incident involving Khabib and Conor’s teammate Artem Lobov.

Some reports indicate that UFC will like Conor to fight Khabib at Madison’s Square Garden; however, it is unclear whether McGregor will be licensed in the state of New York following his arrest.

The 29-year-old fighter last fought in the UFC on 12 November 2016 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alverez and became the first fighter in the promotion to simultaneously hold titles in two different divisions.

McGregor has drawn criticism for never defending any of his titles and will likely come into the Khabib fight as an underdog due to the Russian’s fighting style and McGregor’s long layoff.

McGregor has talked about his desire to return to the UFC claiming to have offered to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 219 and recently at UFC 224 against Rafael Dos Anjos.

Conor is currently negotiating with the UFC about his return. The Irish sensation has complained in the past that he was not being paid enough and has requested ownership and equity in the promotion in the past.

A date for Conor’s clash with Khabib is yet to be announced.