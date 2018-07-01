Salman Rushdie’s ‘Midnight’s Children’ Is Coming To Netflix As A TV Series

Sir Salman Rushdie’s critically acclaimed novel Midnight’s Children is being adapted into a TV series by Netflix.

Midnight’s Children, written in 1981, is set in the period of India’s transition from a British colony to an independent nation. The protagonist of the book, Saleem Sinai, is born at midnight when India became an independent country. Sinai has special abilities and is connected to other children with unique abilities. The novel explores post-colonial India and the Western world in three parts.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the novel’s adaptation is part of Netflix’s effort to grow its international base.

The Midnight’s Children adaptation could help expand Netflix’s membership in India, a country with 1.3 billion citizens. Erik Barmack, who is the vice president of international originals at Netflix, said.

“Midnight’s Children is one of the great novels of the world, and its themes are still relevant to the India of today. The narrative continues to fascinate audience’s decades after it was first published.”

Barmack confirms that the target of the adapted series is an international audience. However, he does not mention what language the series will be originally shot in.

“We are incredibly excited to translate this pioneering work of fiction that parallels the birth of modern India, for a global audience. The rich experience and talent of Indian creators combined with the global reach of Netflix have the potential for millions more people around the world to rediscover this story.”

Sir Rushdie tweeted about the TV adaptation of his famous book, breaking his long Twitter silence.

“I am absolutely delighted that Midnight’s Children will have a new life on Netflix, and greatly look forward to working with them to help create it,” said Rushdie, who won the Booker prize in 1981 for Midnight’s children. The novel was also deemed the best novel of all the prestigious prize winners on two occasions.

I’m absolutely delighted about this: so delighted that I’m tweeting about it after a very long tweet-silence. https://t.co/VjGbtkJ1CN — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) June 28, 2018

There is currently less than a million paying subscribers of Netflix in India. However, Netflix chief content officer told the Economic Times that the company is making its fastest and largest investment to local programming due to India’s potential.

Netflix Midnight’sChildren is yet to get a release date and casting details are expected to follow when production begins.

Netflix has already begun entering the Indian market with original series, such as Sacred Games, which will be released next week and Love Per Square Foot, and Vir Das’Abroad Understanding.

The 71-year-old British Indian author has written 11 novels and several essays and non-fiction books.