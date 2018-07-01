Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook, Rocks A See-Through Lace Jumpsuit For Her Wedding Reception

Kaley Cuoco couldn’t look happier to be married. The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star walked down the aisle with fellow equestrian, 27-year-old Karl Cook, on Saturday, and the cute couple made sure to showcase their two biggest shared interests — horses and each other — in their first wedding photo.

As reported by E! News, Kaley and Karl made their marriage Instagram official in the early hours of Sunday morning with two sweet snapshots. The first black-and-white image gives Kaley’s followers a side view of her delicate lace wedding dress. It appears that she wore a white A-line gown, but it’s difficult to make out the exact shape of the dress because most of it is covered up by a floor-length lace cape that covers Kaley’s shoulders and the sides of the gown.

Kaley wore her hair in a low messy bun with a few lose tendrils around her face, and her new husband perfectly complemented her romantic look with his dapper black suit and bow tie.

The couple chose an unusual location for their wedding photo: a horse stable. However, the barn was spacious and spotless, and it was decorated for the occasion. Strings of white flowers were hung from the rafters, and the horse stalls were decorated with large wreaths of white roses. Rose petals were also sprinkled on the ground, and there were a few ornate arrangements of roses and other plants placed on the floor.

In their first wedding snapshot, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are about to lock lips.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

The venue where Kaley and Karl held their wedding reception was similarly decorated. Kaley shared an Instagram photo of the outfit that she changed into for the post-wedding party, and it was one that was definitely bridal-inspired. However, instead of rocking a different dress, she decided to dance the night away wearing a see-through lace jumpsuit. The form-fitting white frock featured a plunging neckline that went all the way down to Kaley’s waist. She completed her outfit with a thin embellished belt and a pair of white pumps. The actress also decided to switch up her hairstyle for the reception by pulling her long blonde locks up into a high ponytail.

Kaley Cuoco had a huge smile on her face as she hammed it up for the camera, completely oblivious to Karl Cook’s attempt at giving her a kiss.

Kaley Cuoco hasn’t shared any details about her wedding yet, such as the identity of her wedding dress designer and the location of her wedding venue. However, one of her Big Bang Theory costars revealed the identity of at least two people on the guest list; Mayim Bialik shared an Instagram photo taken at the reception, and she was seated next to Wil Wheaton. She also shared a snapshot of the lychee sundae that was served for dessert, and Wheaton posted an Instagram photo of some of the gorgeous, glowing decor.

Date night. A post shared by Wil Wheaton (@itswilwheaton) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:57pm PDT

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook got engaged last December. Kaley said that she planned on incorporating all of her beloved pets in her wedding somehow, but so far the only animal that has made an appearance in her wedding photos is the one horse who decided to stick its head out of its stall in the newlyweds’ first Instagram snapshot as man and wife.