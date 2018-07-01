Watch Croatia Vs. Denmark 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Croatia won all three of their group stage matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Denmark also made it through their group unbeaten and the two will now meet in a knockout match on Sunday.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen says it would have been a “scandal” if his team had been knocked out at the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he told Sky Sports, but even the Tottenham Hotspur midfield goal-scorer believes that Croatia will be the favorites when the two nations meet in a Round of 16 elimination game that will live stream from Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday.

“It will bring together the whole country if we move on against Croatia,” Eriksen said. “It will lift the national spirit in the country. Croatia are perhaps small favorites if you look at the clubs where the players come from. But I think we can settle it within 90 minutes.”

But captained by former Spurs standout and current Real Madrid star Luka Modric, Croatia made it through their three group stage games with a perfect 3-0 record, and emerged as the fourth-highest scoring side in the 2018 World Cup tournament, according to FIFA.com, and soccer experts believe the current Croatian team may be better than the 1998 edition that made it to the semifinals of the World Cup that year, ultimately to finish third.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Croatia vs. Denmark 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the winner-take-all World Cup matchup is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at the 45,000-seat Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday, July 1. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can catch the live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. In India, the game gets underway at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

Danish star Christian Eriksen believes his team can defeat Croatia within the regulation 90 minutes. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

Croatian defender Dejan Lovren also believes his side can exceed his country’s 1998 finish, the best ever in the country’s history, according to the online newspaper Ahram.

“I was nine-years-old. I remember my mom screaming in the house when we scored,” Lovren, said, thinking back to Croatia’s 2-1 triumph over the Netherlands in the 1998 third-place match. “We can beat that, definitely, but we need luck. We have a good opponent in the next round, it will be difficult.”

For the Danes, the high watermark in their World Cup history also came in 1998, when Denmark reached the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by Brazil — who in turn reached the final before being trounced 3-0 by France, as FIFA.com records.

Watch a preview of the Croatia vs. Denmark Round of 16 showdown in the video below, courtesy of OddsShark

To watch a live stream of the Croatia vs. Denmark World Cup elimination clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream, however, will require login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Croatia vs. Denmark FIFA World Cup knockout stage match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the online cord-cutting services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Croatia vs. Denmark contest — and all World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Croatia vs. Denmark 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game will be carried by the ITV and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, using ITV Hub. In North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Inside of Russia, Match TV will show the match via live stream. For soccer fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup showdown, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch the game on mobile devices.