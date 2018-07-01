Box Office Estimates Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Has A Second Helping Of Top Earnings,

Incredibles held on to runner up spot as well and ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ only flirts with being a disappointment.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom appears to be retaining its status for the second week in a row as king of the mountain, in terms of box office numbers. Pulling in an estimated $17.4 million on Saturday, the Jurassic World sequel is now expected to be number one at the box office for two weeks in a row. Meanwhile Disney and Pixar’s hit Incredibles 2 is retaining the runner up box office position, raking in an estimated $13.6 million.

To date, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has pulled in over $200 million at the box office overall. Incredibles 2, has taken in over $400 million, though has been out for a week longer than Fallen Kingdom.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado, didn’t do poorly, all things considered for an R-rated film up against two general-audience-friendly powerhouses like Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Debuting in a probable number three position at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo estimates, Sicario: Day of the Soldado pulled in $7.4 million on its opening day. On a reported budget of $35 million, the Sicario sequel looks to be on track to easily surpass breaking even.

However, that also depends on word of mouth. Its predescessor, Sicario had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 percent, which generated significant buzz. Audiences opined similarly with critics, with audience figures to the tune of 85 percent approval.

Comparatively speaking, Sicario: Day of the Soldado is already disappointing in terms of critical success with a 63 percent critic score and an audience score of 60 percent. A projected $18 million opening weekend, the action-thriller sequel could coast to a smooth landing in mediocre, to moderately successful financial territory. Word of mouth, or lack thereof, could determine the difference between performing similarly to Sicario, and being a box office disappointment.

Next week The First Purge will sneak in a Wednesday premiere, on July 4, before Ant-Man and the Wasp attempt to take on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2 for box office glory on July 6.

Also set for release on July 6 is Sorry To Bother You, the debut film from writer-director Boots Riley. Boots Riley was previously known for his work in hip-hop outfit The Coup. Later Riley joined Street Sweeper Social Club, featuring members of the band Rage Against the Machine. His debut film Sorry To Bother You is generating serious buzz, with a critic score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

To date Black Panther remains the highest grossing film in the United States for 2018, with Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Incredibles 2, and the exceptionally terrifying Hereditary being among the the most critically acclaimed.