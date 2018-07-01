Watch Spain Vs. Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Star-studded Spain enters hostile territory on Sunday when they face host Russia in front of more than 80,000 fans in Moscow, in their Round of 16 clash.

Spain, the most star-studded side in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, enter hostile territory on Sunday when they take on Russia in from of more than 80,000 fans of the host nation is Moscow, in a Round of 16 clash that will live stream from Luzhniki Stadium. But though Spain’s performances have been less crisp than expected in the group stage, the team’s players know that they will need an all-out attacking game plan to avoid an upset at the hands of the Russians and reach the quarterfinals, according to the online newspaper Ahram.

“On Sunday we have a very difficult game against the host nation, who scored eight goals in two games and who will have the whole country behind them,” Carvajal said. “From now on the games are life or death, you can’t play for a draw, you either win or you go home. I think these games are going to be different and we will recover our best form.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Spain vs. Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the must-win World Cup matchup is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, July 1. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can catch the live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7 a.m. Pacific. In India, the game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

Russia has not defeated a Spanish side since the breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, as the BBC noted, losing four times and drawing twice. But one of those draws, a 3-3 affair, came just seven months ago in a friendly match. Like Sunday’s game, that match was also played on Russia’s home turf, at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

But despite coming into the match as heavy underdogs, the Russians plan to make the most of their first-ever trip to the World Cup Round of 16, and promise not to go down without a fight, striker Artem Dzyuba told the Sporting News.

“It’s going to be like a world title boxing fight. An experienced fighter against a young and daring one. Let’s see who’s better,” Dzyuba said on Saturday. “Any team can beat anyone on a good day.”

To watch a live stream of the Spain vs. Russia World Cup elimination battle, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Spain vs. Russia FIFA World Cup knockout stage match streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Spain vs. Russia contest — and all World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Spain vs. Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Within Russia, Match TV will show the match via live stream. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup showdown, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Spain vs. Russia on mobile devices.