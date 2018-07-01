Justin Bieber Has $500,000 Lamborghini Delivered To Him At Luxury Hotel, Calls His Ride ‘Baby Girl’

Bieber's new whip is just as luxurious as the hotel he's staying in.

Justin Bieber is a fan of Lamborghini, given the many photographs circulating online via Instagram and Twitter. He has a new ride now, and this one is a beauty. Justin is calling his shiny red whip his “baby girl” on Snapchat, reports Daily Mail. The 24-year-old singer is staying at a luxury hotel, Montage Resort, in Laguna Beach, California, which is where he had drivers deliver his newest big-boy toy, a Lamborghini Aventador.

Bieber gave a quick exterior tour of his new joyride to watchers on Snapchat. TMZ says that Bieber took to the streets in his new Aventador moments after showing it off to fans. Numerous pedestrians were all eyes, watching as the hot rod was unloaded outside the hotel. In the video, Justin is seen sporting a white hoodie and grey sweatpants as he oversees the delivery before checking out the newest car to his Lamborghini collection. This one is said to be custom made, and comes with quite a hefty price tag. The “Love Yourself” singer’s “baby girl” boasts a staggering $500,000 cost.

The pop star has been spotted out cruising in his other, electric blue Lamborghini. This new red one will total him out at three, counting his turquoise Aventador. His “baby girl” test drives at 730 horsepower, and is certainly a lot to admire. Though Lamborghini’s do all come with the unfortunately low bumper, which has proven to cause Bieber issues in the past.

TMZ also reported on the accident Justin got into with his previous Lamborghini while attempting to back the vehicle up into a driveway at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles sometime in March, 2018. Perhaps this ride will be treated with a bit more care and caution.

Justin Bieber’s car is seen in Beverly Hills, CA. Star Max / AP Images

After performing recently with Post Malone at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, it certainly looks like this celebrity is enjoying his time in the California sunshine. Besides displaying his new car to the public, Justin has also shared a photo of himself and Post Malone drinking a Bud Light together backstage.

“Truly an honor to know you, my brother!”

As fans are likely already aware, Bieber and his reported love interest, model Hailey Baldwin, recently decided that maybe they were not better off as friends. Before this confirmation occurred, Baldwin had been together with Shawn Mendes, whose photographs she completely deleted from her Instagram after getting back with Justin.

More on that story can be found here, at the Inquisitr. Bieber and Baldwin seem to have rekindled their relationship. In 2015 and 2016, Baldwin and Bieber dated briefly before going their separate ways.