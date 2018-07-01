Heidi Klum Rocks A Striped Bikini Top At Club Opening After Saying That She Prefers Going Topless

Heidi Klum is no fan of wearing a bikini top, but she rocked one for the HQ2 Beachclub Opening on Saturday. Her appearance at the event came just one day after she told talk show host Jimmy Fallon that she’d rather not wear the top half of a two-piece.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Heidi Klum helped DJ Kaskade entertain a crowd of people who were ready to party at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City. The 45-year-old model looked like she was prepared for an afternoon of summer fun in her beach-worthy ensemble. For the HQ2 Beachclub Opening, she rocked an athletic bikini top from her own swimwear line, Heidi Klum Swim. The colorful top featured white, yellow, and pink color blocking. Heidi wore a breezy, bright yellow duster coat over the bikini, completing her vibrant and cheery look with a pair of matching lightweight palazzo pants and white high heel sandals with silver straps.

In the DJ booth, Heidi and Kaskade were joined by model Shanina Shaik. The brunette beauty rocked a black bikini top with a pair of faded high-waisted jeans and white zip-up sneakers. She and Heidi got the crowd fired up by waving their arms in the air and dancing to DJ Kaskade’s energetic electronic music. Heidi also helped everyone in the front row cool off by spraying them with freezing cold air from a CO2 gun.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Heidi Klum later took to Instagram to show off some of the dance moves that she used to wow the crowd at the outdoors venue. The America’s Got Talent judge did a lot of jumping around.

“I can’t stop dancing with @kaskade!” she captioned her video.

The night before she danced her booty off in the DJ booth, Klum appeared on The Tonight Show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the former Victoria’s Secret angel recently appeared topless on the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine, and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon just happened to have a copy of the issue with him. According to Parade, he appeared to get a bit “flustered” when he brought up the topic of Klum’s topless-ness. However, she wasn’t uncomfortable talking about nudity at all.

In her Ocean Drive interview, Heidi explained that going bare doesn’t faze her because her parents used to take her to nude beaches when she was younger. She also told Jimmy Fallon that she doffs her bikini top whenever she can, and she has a perfectly good reason for doing so.

“I never like to wear a top because I don’t really do that in real life. Why should I wear one on the cover?” she told Fallon of her topless photo shoot. “I usually try and find a place where there’s no one around, in my backyard or in some hidden beaches … they need some vitamin D, too!”