Paul George Re-Signs With Oklahoma City Thunder And Lakers Lose Out

PG13 signs a four-year, $137M max contract with OKC.

Paul George re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He signed a four-year, $137M max contract with the Thunder that includes a player option.

According to a KOCO 5 News in OKC report, the NBA star chose to stay with the Thunder for another season. Just hours ago, news of a party that Russell Westbrook threw tonight in the Oklahoma City area near Lake Arcadia hit, and made George’s recommitment to the team all but a given around the city.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted, “Paul George has committed to sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN.” About 45 minutes before his tweet announcing George’s re-signing with OKC, Wojnarowski tweeted, “Presti wanted to hold the Thunder’s meeting with Paul George in OKC — with a party that’s one more element to the franchise’s year-long recruiting effort on George.”

Just last week, George opted out of his contract with the Thunder and entered free agency, and that prompted many rumors that he planned to go to the Los Angeles Lakers as Inquisitr reported. Lakers fans hoped to see George and LeBron James sign with the L.A. Lakers to create a team that could compete against the Golden State Warriors who’ve won the NBA Championship two years in a row after former OKC star Kevin Durant shocked the world and signed with them two years ago creating a so-called “super team.”

Paul George has committed to sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Last year, OKC traded for PG13 when the free agency period began. The Thunder also got Carmello Anthony in an attempt to provide OKC superstar and the 2016-2017 MVP Russell Westbrook with the pieces he needed to win a championship with the small market team. Ultimately, the move ended up with the Thunder placing fourth in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record in the 2017-2018 season. Together, they lost to the Utah Jazz in six games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

In his year with OKC, George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also made the NBA’s all-star team along-side Russ. George re-signed and will join Carmello Anthony who announced on June 23 that he planned to stay in Oklahoma City too. Melo took his option for $28 million.

In their first year, the new team did not have as much success as everybody had hoped, but it often takes more than a year for teammates to find their footing and play together well. George and Anthony had to learn a whole new system. The hope in OKC is that this year, they’ll mesh together and become a significant threat in the NBA.