Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Match In Sweet New Photos

Khloe Kardashian has been busy adjusting to life as a new mom over the past few months, and she couldn’t be more adorable with her baby daughter, True Thompson. Over the weekend, Khloe posted a series of photos and videos with her little girl and the mother and daughter even matched their outfits.

According to a June 30 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian gushed over her little girl via social media on Saturday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her baby girl both wore white. Khloe smiled as she donned a polka dot long-sleeved top with mint green pants, and baby True wore a white long-sleeved shirt and just a diaper, complete with a large bow on her head.

The photos and videos were all apart of a sponsorship that Khloe Kardashian has with pampers diapers. Khloe raved about the diapers, and revealed that she was not willing to settle when it comes to brand name products for her baby girl. Kardashian raved over the Pampers Pure line, which she says include ingredients that matter to her.

Khloe also posted a video of herself with True, and revealed that she is completely “obsessed” with her little girl. Kardashian gave birth to her daughter back in early April, and it hasn’t been the easiest road. While sources have revealed that the reality star loves being a mother, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal has been a hurdle for her to jump.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s journey into motherhood has completely changed her. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that motherhood has brought out all of Khloe’s best qualities, including her patience.

“Motherhood has changed her in a way, but Khloe has always been very maternal towards her younger sisters, so in some ways, this was just more of who she has always been. Motherhood has only enhanced what a truly amazing young woman Khloe is. It has definitely made her much more patient, because there is nothing like having a baby that sleeps on their own schedule to completely rearrange your life.

Khloe has always put family first, but having True has only solidified that for her. Khloe’s schedule revolves around True, and [she] doesn’t want to miss a moment with her when she is awake. She is very much a homebody, and always has been, but definitely is nesting more with Tristan and True. She is just glowing, and motherhood certainly agrees with her,” the source revealed.

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly adjusting to motherhood beautifully, and fans are loving every photo and video that she shares of her adorable little girl.