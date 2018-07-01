Michael Moore Who Predicted Exactly How Trump Would Win In 2016, Warns That Trump Will Win Again In 2020

Documentarian warns that Donald Trump may out-stay the typical presidential welcome, cites that the president loves dictators.

The 2020 presidential elections are coming up fast. Before some voters are ready, or perhaps not quick enough for certain Americans, ballots will be rolling in to see if a new leader will step foot in the White House. Bill Maher and Michael Moore talked about current United States President Donald Trump on Real Time Friday. During the show, Moore pleaded with viewers to pay attention this time around, reports Entertainment Weekly. Moore has directed documentaries such as Bowling for Columbine, Sicko, and Where to Invade Next; he is an american filmmaker from Flint, Michigan, 64 years old, an activist, and author.

“You have to listen this time, because he is going to win the 2020 election. Even if he doesn’t, he’s not going to leave. [Trump] won’t leave after the second term if he doesn’t have to, if nobody stops him. This man believes in being president for life.”

Chilling words indeed, no matter which political party you subscribe to. America is a democracy and has served as a beacon against dictatorship since her birth. To this date, Franklin Delano Roosevelt is the only president to have served more than two terms. The United States Congress passed in 1947, then ratified in 1951, the Twenty Second Amendment, which limits any elected president to serving no more than two terms, amounting out to the maximum of eight years in office. Moore referenced this during Real Time while also pointing out Donald Trump’s seemingly subtle mentions of extending his presidency beyond the welcomed eight year time-frame. CNN journalists noted Trump praising China’s President, Xi Jinping for extending his own tenure.

“He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think It’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.”

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to his delegation next to and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a business event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Andy Wong / AP Images

Such words have not left the mouth of an American President before now. Moore and Real Time show host Maher both agreed during the taping of Friday’s episode that fascism “happens in little increments.” In particular, the documentarian was quick to relate the looming issue with Prime’s A Handmaid’s Tale, in efforts to display the underlying implications and what may very well be happening in America to the public in a more empathetic approach. “This is the moment,” he says in his warning to America.

“The best part of the show are the flashbacks where [Elizabeth Moss’ Offred] tries to figure out, where was the point when it was too late? Where was the point where, if we had all just risen up, if we’d just done something?”

So what are Americans to do, according to Michael Moore? He illudes to protesting, stating how he himself will be joining hundreds of people at the United States Capital, trying to prolong Trump’s appointing of a new Supreme Court Justice after Justice Kennedy, a centrist among the Justices, seeks to retire.

You may be asking yourself what sort of clout Michael Moore’s words actually hold. Before Trump’s election, Moore called it the victory. He cited himself as the “bearer of bad news” on his website, where he addressed America with a solemn letter, laying out the 5 Reasons Why Trump Will Win.

“Never in my life have I wanted to be proven wrong more than I do right now.”

Certainly it would seem Moore is much in the same mindset currently, wishing to be proven wrong and hoping past all else that America will do what he believes is necessary.