The 16-year-old great-grandson of Robert Mitchum hung himself in a psychiatric facility

Casper Van Dien VII, 16, the son of actor Casper Van Dien and Carrie Mitchum is fighting for his life in the hospital after attempting to hang himself in a psychiatric hospital.

Carrie Mitchum, the grand-daughter of acting legend Robert Mitchum posted on social media that they are not sure if Casper, called Bo, will make it, says RadarOnline.

“My son hung himself. He is unresponsive now and not breathing well. We don’t know if he will make it.”

Actor Casper Van Dien, who is best known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Starship Troopers was married to Mitchum for four years in the nineties, and they have two children, Bo and Caroline. Sources say that Bo has been struggling with mental health issues in recent months.

Mitchum posted a message to her friends on Facebook.

“This has been a very difficult day, Being the mother of a suicidal addict is terrifying, frustrating, enraging and sorrowful. Thank you for all your suggestions and support. I’m sorry if I have not gotten back to you directly. Balancing this, with the move and a happy 16-year-old that needs rides and attention has left me emotionally bankrupt.”

Actor Casper Van Dien's Teenage Son Fighting For Life After Hanging Himself

Bo had recently had a break up with a girlfriend and was estranged from Casper Van Dien, leaving him depressed.

Suicide by hanging has been in the news lately as Kate Spade and Chef Anthony Bourdain both took their lives in this manner. Bourdain, 61, hung himself in an Alsace hotel room where he was visiting while shooting his travel show for CNN.

Like Van Dien, Bourdain had struggled with drug addiction in the past and was battling depression and mental illness at the time of his death. CNN released a statement confirming that Bourdain was dead.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Casper Van Dien and Carrie Mitchum divorced in 1997 and according to TMZ, Van Dien filed for divorce from his second wife, Catherine Oxenberg after sixteen years of marriage. The couple has two teenage daughters, Amanda and Celeste, and are said to be ending their marriage due to irreconcilable differences.